BGI Genomics : China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - BGI Group, the world's largest
genomics company, has worked with China's military on research
that ranges from mass testing for respiratory pathogens to brain
science, a Reuters review of research, patent filings and other
documents has found.
The review, of more than 40 publicly available documents and
research papers in Chinese and English, shows BGI’s links to the
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) include research with China’s top
military supercomputing experts. The extent of those links has
not previously been reported.
BGI has sold millions of COVID-19 test kits outside China
since the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic, including to
Europe, Australia and the United States. Shares of BGI Genomics
Co, the company’s subsidiary listed on the Shenzhen
stock exchange, have doubled in price over the past 12 months,
giving it a market value of about $9 billion.
But top U.S. security officials have warned American labs
against using Chinese tests because of concern China was seeking
to gather foreign genetic data for its own research. BGI has
denied that.
The documents reviewed by Reuters neither contradict nor
support that U.S. suspicion. Still, the material shows that the
links between the Chinese military and BGI run deeper than
previously understood, illustrating how China has moved to
integrate private technology companies into military-related
research under President Xi Jinping.
The U.S. government has recently been warned by an expert
panel that adversary countries and non-state actors might find
and target genetic weaknesses in the U.S. population and a
competitor such as China could use genetics to augment the
strength of its own military personnel.
BGI has worked on PLA projects seeking to make members of
the ethnic Han Chinese majority less susceptible to altitude
sickness, Reuters found, genetic research that would benefit
soldiers in some border areas.
Elsa Kania, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New
American Security think tank, who has provided testimony to U.S.
Congressional committees, told Reuters that China’s military has
pushed research on brain science, gene editing and the creation
of artificial genomes that could have an application in future
bioweapons. She added that such weapons are not currently
technically feasible.
BGI’s pattern of collaboration with the Chinese military was
a “reasonable concern to raise” for U.S. officials, said Kania.
In response to Reuters’ questions, BGI said it adheres to
international standards and Chinese laws related to open
science, data sharing and genomic research. It said its
collaboration with military researchers was for academic
purposes only.
“BGI strongly rejects any accusations about links with the
PLA, particularly in relation to our COVID-19 test kits,” it
said in a statement.
China’s defence ministry did not respond to requests for
comment.
'ENHANCE' SOLDIER STRENGTH
Chinese technology companies have come under increasing
scrutiny by the United States and were subject to mounting
restrictions under the administration of Donald Trump. In
November, the Department of Commerce proposed a rule to add gene
editing software to the U.S. export control list, saying it
could be used to create biological weapons. Officials in the new
administration of President Joe Biden have signalled a continued
tough approach to what they see as a rising threat from Beijing.
A technology industry panel on artificial intelligence,
appointed by the U.S. government and chaired by former Google
Chief Executive Eric Schmidt, raised the alarm in October about
China’s financial support for its biotechnology sector, its
advantages in collecting biological data, and the PLA’s interest
in potential military applications.
The panel, which will deliver its final report in March,
warned about adversaries using artificial intelligence to
identify genetic weaknesses in a population and engineering
pathogens to exploit them, and genetic research designed to
enhance soldiers’ mental or physical strength.
The panel recommended that the U.S. government “take a more
aggressive public posture regarding BGI,” citing national
security risks posed by the company’s links to the Chinese
government and its trove of genomic data.
The U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to
a request for comment on Reuters’ findings.
In response to Reuters’ questions, China’s foreign ministry
said the U.S. government had “wantonly misinterpreted and
smeared China’s military-civil fusion policy,” and was imposing
unreasonable sanctions that would hamper research.
“China’s military-civil fusion policy is aimed at
effectively mobilizing military and civilian resources,
coordinating socio-economic growth and national defense
development, and benefiting the public with scientific and
technological progress. This policy is above board and beyond
reproach,” the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.
It added that this was “customary international practice”
and said the U.S. government had effectively pursued
military-civil fusion for more than 100 years.
‘KEY PROJECTS’
BGI Group, based in Shenzhen, has grown quickly by selling
genetic sequencing services to universities and health systems
around the world and amassing a large DNA databank. It created
China’s first cloned pig in 2010.
One science paper authored by BGI founders Yang Huanming and
Wang Jian along with the PLA’s Key Laboratory of High Altitude
Medicine and the Third Military Medical University focused on
experiments with the brains of monkeys suffering altitude
sickness.
The study, published in January 2020, stated that it was
funded as one of the “key projects of military science and
technology” by the PLA. A decade ago, the military university’s
research sought to identify genes related to altitude sickness
so the PLA could screen for susceptible soldiers. The latest
research focused on how drugs interacting with genes could
potentially protect a person from brain injury.
An earlier 2017 study designed by BGI’s Wang and published
in conjunction with a PLA research centre in Xinjiang looked at
the effect of rapid mountain ascent on the bodies of “young,
healthy men.”
China has the world’s longest highland border, which
includes its border with India, where fighting broke out between
the two countries' troops in 2020. A 2018 paper by the same PLA
laboratory stated that “high altitude disease is the main reason
for reduced combat effectiveness and health damage to soldiers
at high altitudes and influences the results of war.”
Reuters was unable to contact Yang and Wang. BGI said its
research collaboration with the PLA lab and the Third Military
Medical University, where Yang has been a professor for almost
two decades, was “for academic purposes only.”
SEQUENCING COVID
BGI jointly holds a dozen patents for tests that screen for
genomes linked to disease with the military university, the
PLA’s Academy of Military Medical Science, which is the top
medical research institute of the PLA, and PLA hospitals.
One patent was granted in 2015 to BGI and the Academy of
Military Medical Science for a low-cost test kit to detect
respiratory pathogens, including SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome) and coronaviruses.
BGI’s current chief infectious disease scientist, Chen
Weijun, is listed as an inventor on the patent documents. Chen
was among the first scientists to sequence COVID-19, taking
samples from a military hospital in Wuhan, according to sequence
data later shared internationally.
Chen is listed as affiliated with the Academy of Military
Medical Science in three science papers reviewed by Reuters.
In response to Reuters’ questions, BGI said in a statement that
Chen has not been affiliated with the PLA’s Academy of Military
Medical Science since 2012. Chen did not respond to a request
for comment.
BGI’s COVID-19 test kit did not use the method jointly
patented with the PLA, the company said in the statement.
Four BGI researchers have also been jointly affiliated with
another military institution, the National University of Defence
Technology (NUDT), according to publicly available science and
conference papers reviewed by Reuters. Hunan-based NUDT is under
the direct leadership of China’s Central Military Commission,
the top-level body that steers the Chinese military and is
headed by Xi.
The NUDT is on a U.S. blacklist as a threat to national
security because its Tianhe-2 supercomputer - one of the world’s
most powerful - is used to simulate nuclear explosions,
according to a Department of Commerce listing. That listing
restricts U.S. companies from supplying NUDT with technology.
One researcher, Peng Shaoliang, was instrumental in
developing software to speed up BGI’s sequencing of human
genomes using supercomputing developed by NUDT.
Peng has won military awards for his work. He is a member of
an expert group advising the Central Military Commission’s
Science and Technology Commission, set up in 2016 when Xi began
promoting a strategy to integrate China’s civilian and military
research.
Patent applications in 2020 show Peng is also a member of
the PLA’s Institute of Military Medicine. Liao Xiangke, the head
of the NUDT’s supercomputer programme and a major general in the
PLA, has published seven scientific papers either co-authored
with BGI researchers or crediting them for providing data and
source code.
BGI said in a statement to Reuters that Peng and Liao “were
two collaborators of BGI for the project at the time for the
purpose of academic exchange only. Since the project ended BGI
has no more affiliation with them.”
Peng and Liao did not respond to requests for comment.
BGI said it uses Tianhe-2 on a commercial basis, as well as
other supercomputing platforms, to speed up research. The papers
it wrote with the NUDT were for academic purposes only, it said,
and were open for public reference, while the programmes
themselves have ended.
Tianhe-2 has also been used to solve pharmaceutical,
cryptology, engineering and climate problems that have no
military application, the company said.
