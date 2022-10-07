U.S. widens investment ban to China's BGI Genomics, drone maker DJI

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The U.S Defense Department
added more Chinese companies, including drone maker DJI
Technology and surveillance equipment maker Zhejiang Dahua
Technology, to a blacklist that subjects them to an
investment ban for Americans.
BGI Genomics Co Ltd, which runs a massive gene
databank and has DNA-sequencing contracts worldwide, and CRRC
Corp, which makes and sells rail transit gear, were
also among the 13 added to the list the Pentagon released on
Wednesday.
Last year, a Reuters review of scientific papers and company
statements found that BGI was using prenatal tests developed in
collaboration with the Chinese military to collect genetic data
for sweeping research on the traits of populations.
"The department is determined to highlight and counter the
People's Republic of China's military-civil fusion strategy,"
the Pentagon said in a statement.
That strategy supported the Chinese military's modernization
goals by ensuring its access to advanced technologies and
expertise were acquired and developed by Chinese firms,
universities, and research programs "that appear to be civilian
entities," it added.
The list bars buying or selling publicly traded securities
in target companies.
An initial tranche of about 50 Chinese companies that
included telecoms equipment maker Huawei was added to
the U.S. list in June last year.
At the time, President Joe Biden signed an executive order
that banned U.S. investment in the dozens of Chinese companies
alleged to have ties to defense or surveillance technology
sectors.
The order aimed to prevent U.S. investment from supporting
the Chinese military-industrial complex, as well as military,
intelligence, and security research and development programs.
It was part of Biden's efforts to counter China, such as
reinforcing U.S. alliances and pursuing large domestic
investments to bolster American economic competitiveness, as
ties sour between the world's two biggest economies.
In a statement, the Chinese drone maker said there was "no
reason" why it had been added to the blacklist.
"DJI stands alone as the only drone company to clearly
denounce and actively discourage military use of our products,"
it said, adding that it was not a military company in China, the
United States or elsewhere.
"DJI has never designed or manufactured military-grade
equipment, and has never marketed or sold its products for
military use in any country," it said.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Additional
reporting by Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Clarence Fernandez)