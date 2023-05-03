BGI : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

03.05.2023 15:58:36 (local time)

Company: BGI Group AD-Sofia (BOHB)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as of 31 March 2023 from CB Investbank AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by BGI Group AD (BOHB), ISIN BG2100011142.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

