BGI : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
03.05.2023 15:58:36 (local time)
Company: BGI Group AD-Sofia (BOHB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as of 31 March 2023 from CB Investbank AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by BGI Group AD (BOHB), ISIN BG2100011142.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
