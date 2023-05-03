Advanced search
    BGI   BG1100016077

BGI GROUP AD

(BGI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
0.9000 BGN   -.--%
Bgi : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
03/02US adds units of China's BGI, Inspur to trade blacklist
RE
01/03Bgi : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
BGI : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

05/03/2023 | 10:06am EDT
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 03.05.2023 15:58:36 (local time)

Company: BGI Group AD-Sofia (BOHB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as of 31 March 2023 from CB Investbank AD in the capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by BGI Group AD (BOHB), ISIN BG2100011142.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

BGI Group AD published this content on 03 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2023 14:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Chart BGI GROUP AD
Duration : Period :
BGI Group AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Zaharin Krasimirov Grivev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Valentinova Hristova Chairman
Petya Krasimirova Petrova Deputy Chairman
Nataliya Vladimirova Amzina Chief Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGI GROUP AD0.00%3
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.00%39 425
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.98%32 794
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-4.76%27 356
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.06%24 093
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.95%21 116
