BGI : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
03.01.2023 16:14:32 (local time)
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-01-03T14:14:05.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action executed interest payment
Effective from 2023-01-03T14:06:05.Z
Effective to 2023-01-04T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name BGI Group AD-Sofia
Issuer 254900FSQKM4W93VMJ43
Instrument identifier BG2100011142
Instrument full name BGI Group bond
BGI Group AD published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 15:07:07 UTC.