  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. BGI Group AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGI   BG1100016077

BGI GROUP AD

(BGI)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-12
0.9000 BGN   -.--%
10:08aBgi : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
PU
2022Bgi : Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGI : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

01/03/2023 | 10:08am EST
Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments 03.01.2023 16:14:32 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-01-03T14:14:05.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action executed interest payment
Effective from 2023-01-03T14:06:05.Z
Effective to 2023-01-04T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name BGI Group AD-Sofia
Issuer 254900FSQKM4W93VMJ43
Instrument identifier BG2100011142
Instrument full name BGI Group bond
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments

Attachments

Disclaimer

BGI Group AD published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 15:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
