BGI : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

03.01.2023 16:14:32 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:

Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-01-03T14:14:05.Z

Action type Suspension

Reasons for the action executed interest payment

Effective from 2023-01-03T14:06:05.Z

Effective to 2023-01-04T07:30:00.Z

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name BGI Group AD-Sofia

Issuer 254900FSQKM4W93VMJ43

Instrument identifier BG2100011142

Instrument full name BGI Group bond

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

