BGI : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

03.01.2023 16:15:11 (local time)

Company: BGI Group AD-Sofia (BOHB)

On the grounds of Art. 78 (2) in conjunction with Art. 78 (1), item 9 of Part IV - Trading Rules of the Exchange's Rules and Regulations, the trading in the issue of bonds of BGI Group AD (BOHB), ISIN BG2100011142, is suspended by order of the BSE Director of Trading at 4:06 pm till the end of the trading session on 03 January 2023.

The reason for suspension from trading is the reported execution of a delayed interest payment on the bond issue due by 03 December 2022 and the necessity of resuming the accrual of interest earned on the bond issue.

