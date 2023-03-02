US adds units of China's BGI, Inspur to trade blacklist

March 2 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday
added 37 companies to a trade blacklist, including units of
Chinese genetics company BGI and Chinese cloud
computing firm Inspur, in a move that promises to further
ratchet up tensions with Beijing.
The Commerce Department, which oversees export controls,
added BGI Research and BGI Tech Solutions (Hongkong), over
allegations that the units pose a "significant risk" to
contributing to Chinese government surveillance.
"The actions of these entities concerning the collection and
analysis of genetic data present a significant risk of diversion
to China's military programs," it said.
Reuters previously reported
BGI was collecting genetic data
from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits
of populations, and collaborates with China's military.
Also listed was BGI's forensics subsidiary, Forensics
Genomics International.
The Commerce Department accused Inspur of acquiring and
attempting to acquire U.S. goods to support China's military
modernization efforts.
The companies and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Commerce added 26 other Chinese entities to the list -
which makes it hard for targeted companies to receive shipments
of U.S. goods from suppliers.
The additions included several entities Commerce said
were supplying or attempting to supply a sanctioned entity in
Iran, and three firms in Russia, Belarus and Taiwan that
Commerce said were contributing to Russia's military.
It also targeted companies in China and Myanmar for
violations of human rights, and went after companies in China
and Pakistan for contributing to ballistic missile programs of
concern, including Pakistan's.
When we identify entities that pose a national security or
foreign policy concern for the United States, we add them to the
Entity List to ensure we can scrutinize their transactions,
Assistant Commerce Secretary Thea Kendler said in a statement.
The latest additions to the trade black list are likely
to further escalate ill will between Washington and Beijing,
which have been locked in a technology war for years.
Tensions have been especially high since the Biden
administration last month shot down a suspected Chinese spy
balloon that had crossed a broad swath of the United States.
We cannot allow our adversaries to misuse and abuse
technology to commit human rights abuses and other acts of
oppression, said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export
Enforcement Matthew Axelrod.Thats why were committed to
preventing bad actors from siphoning off our technology.We will
take an all-tools approach to combat this threat."
In 2020, the Commerce Department added two units of BGI
Group, the worlds largest genomics company, to its economic
blacklist over allegations it conducted genetic analyses used to
further the repression of Chinas minority Uyghurs.
Beijing has denied wrongdoing. BGI denied allegations of
wrongdoing at the time.
