Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BGR Energy Systems Limited    532930   INE661I01014

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

(532930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

11th Nov '20: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020. More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:09am EST

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000 FAX: 91 44 24360576

E-mail: compliance@bgrenergy.com

Web site: w w w.bgrcorp.com

BeSec/2020

November 11, 2020

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY

BSE Scrip Code: 532930

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to forward the following:

  1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020 and
  2. Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.25 p.m.

Kindly take the same on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for BGR Energy Systems Limited

  1. RAMESH KUMAR

Digitally signed by R RAMESH KUMAR DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=603112, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=ad98ebdc23ede128fa6 462680c770e1a363d2ee17b82bb6281 eb7b1f82697856, cn=R RAMESH KUMAR

Date: 2020.11.11 16:35:48 +05'30'

R. Ramesh Kumar

Director & Secretary

Encl: a.a.

REGISTERED OFFICE:

A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA. TEL: 91 44 27948249

Corporate Identity Number : L40106AP1985PLC005318

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

Reg Off : A-5 Pannamgadu Industrial Estate, Ramapuram Post. Sullurpet Taluk, Nellore District. Andhra Pradesh 524401

Corp.Off: 443, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai 600018 Ph: +91 44 24301000, Fax: +91 44 24364656

Corporate Identity Number: L40106API985PLC005318 Email: compliance@bgrenergy.com website: www.bgrcorp.com

STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

Rs.Lakhs

STANDALONE

Particulars

Quarter ended

Half Year ended

Year ended

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

30.09.2019

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

31.03.2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1

Income

(a)

Revenue from operations

27381

12747

60972

40128

124170

269197

(b) Other income

4

4

-

8

1

4127

Total Income

27385

12751

60972

40136

124171

273324

2

Expenses

(a)

Cost of raw materials and components consumed

13704

7271

31993

20975

66714

164055

(b)

Cost of manufacturing and construction

8447

3797

14464

12244

28982

50623

(c)

Other direct cost

1002

507

1219

1509

2785

5154

(d)

Changes in inventories of finished goods,stock in

(22)

(4)

(6)

(26)

(49)

20

trade and work in progress

(e) Employee benefits expense

3189

2873

4805

6062

9948

19095

(f) Depreciation and amortization expense

764

837

765

1601

1541

3478

(g) Finance costs

6462

6182

7014

12644

13865

27747

(h) Other expenses

13879

1104

2776

14983

4159

9564

Total expenses

47425

22567

63030

69992

127945

279736

3

Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items

(20040)

(9816)

(2058)

(29856)

(3774)

(6412)

and tax (1-2)

4

Exceptional items

-

-

-

-

-

-

5

Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activites before tax

(20040)

(9816)

(2058)

(29856)

(3774)

(6412)

(3+4)

6

Tax expense

(5066)

(2500)

(441)

(7566)

(1151)

(7764)

7

Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (5-6)

(14974)

(7316)

(1617)

(22290)

(2623)

1352

8

Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)

194

(334)

(46)

(140)

(62)

(237)

9

Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for

(14780)

(7650)

(1663)

(22430)

(2685)

1115

the period (7+8)

10

Paid -up equity share capital

7216

7216

7216

7216

7216

7216

(Face value of the share Rs.10 each)

11

Reserves (excluding revaluation reserve)

134506

12

Earnings per Share (EPS) (of Rs. 10 each)

(not annualised)

a) Basic

(20.75)

(10.14)

(2.24)

(30.89)

(3.63)

1.87

b) Diluted

(20.75)

(10.14)

(2.24)

(30.89)

(3.63)

1.87

SEGMENTWISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Rs.Lakhs

STANDALONE

Particulars

Quarter ended

Half Year ended

Year ended

30.09.2020

30.06.2020

30.09.2019

30.09.2020

30.09.2019

31.03.2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

1. Segment Revenue

a) Capital Goods

5124

2579

9052

7703

18283

40935

b) Construction and EPC Contracts

22418

10224

52442

32642

107579

230752

c) Unallocated

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

27542

12803

61494

40345

125862

271687

Less: Inter Segment Revenue

161

56

522

217

1692

2490

Net Sales/Income from Operations

27381

12747

60972

40128

124170

269197

2. Segment Results Profit (+) / (Loss) (-) before tax and interest

a) Capital Goods

(189)

130

404

(59)

558

2101

b) Construction and EPC Contracts

(13393)

(3768)

4553

(17161)

9533

15107

c) Unallocated

4

4

(1)

8

-

4127

Total

(13578)

(3634)

4956

(17212)

10091

21335

Less: Interest

6462

6182

7014

12644

13865

27747

Total Profit / (Loss) Before Tax

(20040)

(9816)

(2058)

(29856)

(3774)

(6412)

3. Segment Assets

a) Capital Goods

28461

28847

51839

28461

51839

61725

b) Construction and EPC Contracts

505017

525373

520687

505017

520687

502016

c) Unallocated

47016

46815

47116

47016

47116

47818

Total

580494

601035

619642

580494

619642

611559

4. Segment Liabilities

a) Capital Goods

8440

8244

11723

8440

11723

20126

b) Construction and EPC Contracts

434448

435330

436730

434448

436730

423817

c) Unallocated

18315

23389

33267

18315

33267

25894

Total

461203

466963

481720

461203

481720

469837

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

Rs.Lakhs

STANDALONE

Particulars

30.09.2020

31.03.2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

  • Non Current Assets

(a)

Property, plant and equipment

14157

16111

(b)

Capital work in progress

-

-

(c)

Other Intangible assets

196

232

(d)

Financial assets

(i) Investments

35947

35935

(ii) Trade receivables

82672

110640

(iii) Loans

3372

3402

(iv) Other financial assets

10400

12049

146744

178369

II

Current Assets

(a)

Inventories

3776

4373

(b)

Financial assets

(i) Trade receivables

214207

222057

(ii) Cash and cash equivalent

41160

36153

(iii) Loans

44268

44027

(iv) Other financial assets

830

963

(c) Other current assets

129509

125617

433750

433190

TOTAL ASSETS

580494

611559

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

I

Equity

(a)

Equity Share Capital

7216

7216

(b) Other Equity

112075

134506

Total Equity

119291

141722

  1. Liabilities
    Non Current Liabilities
  1. Financial Liabilities

(i) Borrowings

-

-

(ii) Lease Liability

91

593

(iii) Trade Payables

Total Outstanding dues of micro enterprises and

-

-

small enterprises

Total Outstanding dues of creditors other than

7502

7863

micro enterprises and small enterprises

(b) Provisions

4212

4176

(c)

Deferred tax liabilities (net)

18315

25894

30120

38526

Current Liabilities

(a)

Financial Liabilities

(i) Borrowings

214372

212996

(ii) Lease Liability

547

742

(iii) Trade payables

Total Outstanding dues of micro enterprises and

13141

12618

small enterprises

Total Outstanding dues of creditors other than

107026

105600

micro enterprises and small enterprises

(iii) Other financial liabilities

847

825

(b) Other Current Liabilities

94452

97815

(c) Provisions

698

715

(d)

Current tax liabilities (net)

-

-

431083

431311

Total Liabilities

461203

469837

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

580494

611559

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BGR Energy Systems Limited published this content on 11 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2020 12:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
07:09a11TH NOV '20 : Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Q..
PU
09/1818TH SEP '20 : Proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on September 17, ..
PU
08/2424TH AUG '20 : Notice to shareholders for the purpose of 34th Annual General Mee..
PU
2011BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED : 16th Sep '11: BGR Debuts with NTPC contract for sup..
PU
2011BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED : 29th Aug '11: BGR Energy's Electrical Projects Secu..
PU
2011BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED : 26th May '11: BGR Energy's Net Profit Surges to Rs...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 920 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2020 -28,6 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net Debt 2020 17 621 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 374 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BGR Energy Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
P. R. Easwar Kumar President & Chief Financial Officer
Sasikala Raghupathy Chairman
Arjun Govind Raghupathy COO, Executive Director & Deputy MD
Sharaf Ali Bohra Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinath Ragupathy Tagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED-7.45%32
VINCI SA-11.05%58 463
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.23%33 429
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.05%20 275
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-20.47%19 526
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.41%19 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group