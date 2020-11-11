11th Nov '20: Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020. More
11/11/2020 | 07:09am EST
BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000 FAX: 91 44 24360576
E-mail: compliance@bgrenergy.com
Web site: w w w.bgrcorp.com
BeSec/2020
November 11, 2020
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
P.J. Towers, Dalal Street
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051
Mumbai - 400001
NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY
BSE Scrip Code: 532930
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to forward the following:
Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended September 30, 2020 and
Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors for Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.
The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.25 p.m.
Kindly take the same on record.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
for BGR Energy Systems Limited
Digitally signed by R RAMESH KUMAR DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=603112, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=ad98ebdc23ede128fa6 462680c770e1a363d2ee17b82bb6281 eb7b1f82697856, cn=R RAMESH KUMAR
Date: 2020.11.11 16:35:48 +05'30'
R. Ramesh Kumar
Director & Secretary
Encl: a.a.
REGISTERED OFFICE:
A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA. TEL: 91 44 27948249
Corporate Identity Number :
L40106AP1985PLC005318
BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Reg Off : A-5 Pannamgadu Industrial Estate, Ramapuram Post. Sullurpet Taluk, Nellore District. Andhra Pradesh 524401
Corp.Off: 443, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Chennai 600018 Ph: +91 44 24301000, Fax: +91 44 24364656
Corporate Identity Number: L40106API985PLC005318 Email: compliance@bgrenergy.com website: www.bgrcorp.com
STATEMENT OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
Rs.Lakhs
STANDALONE
Particulars
Quarter ended
Half Year ended
Year ended
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
30.09.2019
30.09.2020
30.09.2019
31.03.2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1
Income
(a)
Revenue from operations
27381
12747
60972
40128
124170
269197
(b) Other income
4
4
-
8
1
4127
Total Income
27385
12751
60972
40136
124171
273324
2
Expenses
(a)
Cost of raw materials and components consumed
13704
7271
31993
20975
66714
164055
(b)
Cost of manufacturing and construction
8447
3797
14464
12244
28982
50623
(c)
Other direct cost
1002
507
1219
1509
2785
5154
(d)
Changes in inventories of finished goods,stock in
(22)
(4)
(6)
(26)
(49)
20
trade and work in progress
(e) Employee benefits expense
3189
2873
4805
6062
9948
19095
(f) Depreciation and amortization expense
764
837
765
1601
1541
3478
(g) Finance costs
6462
6182
7014
12644
13865
27747
(h) Other expenses
13879
1104
2776
14983
4159
9564
Total expenses
47425
22567
63030
69992
127945
279736
3
Profit/(Loss) before exceptional items
(20040)
(9816)
(2058)
(29856)
(3774)
(6412)
and tax (1-2)
4
Exceptional items
-
-
-
-
-
-
5
Profit / (Loss) from ordinary activites before tax
(20040)
(9816)
(2058)
(29856)
(3774)
(6412)
(3+4)
6
Tax expense
(5066)
(2500)
(441)
(7566)
(1151)
(7764)
7
Net Profit / (Loss) for the period (5-6)
(14974)
(7316)
(1617)
(22290)
(2623)
1352
8
Other Comprehensive Income (OCI)
194
(334)
(46)
(140)
(62)
(237)
9
Total Comprehensive Income / (Loss) for
(14780)
(7650)
(1663)
(22430)
(2685)
1115
the period (7+8)
10
Paid -up equity share capital
7216
7216
7216
7216
7216
7216
(Face value of the share Rs.10 each)
11
Reserves (excluding revaluation reserve)
134506
12
Earnings per Share (EPS) (of Rs. 10 each)
(not annualised)
a) Basic
(20.75)
(10.14)
(2.24)
(30.89)
(3.63)
1.87
b) Diluted
(20.75)
(10.14)
(2.24)
(30.89)
(3.63)
1.87
SEGMENTWISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
Rs.Lakhs
STANDALONE
Particulars
Quarter ended
Half Year ended
Year ended
30.09.2020
30.06.2020
30.09.2019
30.09.2020
30.09.2019
31.03.2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
1. Segment Revenue
a) Capital Goods
5124
2579
9052
7703
18283
40935
b) Construction and EPC Contracts
22418
10224
52442
32642
107579
230752
c) Unallocated
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total
27542
12803
61494
40345
125862
271687
Less: Inter Segment Revenue
161
56
522
217
1692
2490
Net Sales/Income from Operations
27381
12747
60972
40128
124170
269197
2. Segment Results Profit (+) / (Loss) (-) before tax and interest
a) Capital Goods
(189)
130
404
(59)
558
2101
b) Construction and EPC Contracts
(13393)
(3768)
4553
(17161)
9533
15107
c) Unallocated
4
4
(1)
8
-
4127
Total
(13578)
(3634)
4956
(17212)
10091
21335
Less: Interest
6462
6182
7014
12644
13865
27747
Total Profit / (Loss) Before Tax
(20040)
(9816)
(2058)
(29856)
(3774)
(6412)
3. Segment Assets
a) Capital Goods
28461
28847
51839
28461
51839
61725
b) Construction and EPC Contracts
505017
525373
520687
505017
520687
502016
c) Unallocated
47016
46815
47116
47016
47116
47818
Total
580494
601035
619642
580494
619642
611559
4. Segment Liabilities
a) Capital Goods
8440
8244
11723
8440
11723
20126
b) Construction and EPC Contracts
434448
435330
436730
434448
436730
423817
c) Unallocated
18315
23389
33267
18315
33267
25894
Total
461203
466963
481720
461203
481720
469837
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
Rs.Lakhs
STANDALONE
Particulars
30.09.2020
31.03.2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
(a)
Property, plant and equipment
14157
16111
(b)
Capital work in progress
-
-
(c)
Other Intangible assets
196
232
(d)
Financial assets
(i) Investments
35947
35935
(ii) Trade receivables
82672
110640
(iii) Loans
3372
3402
(iv) Other financial assets
10400
12049
146744
178369
II
Current Assets
(a)
Inventories
3776
4373
(b)
Financial assets
(i) Trade receivables
214207
222057
(ii) Cash and cash equivalent
41160
36153
(iii) Loans
44268
44027
(iv) Other financial assets
830
963
(c) Other current assets
129509
125617
433750
433190
TOTAL ASSETS
580494
611559
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
I
Equity
(a)
Equity Share Capital
7216
7216
(b) Other Equity
112075
134506
Total Equity
119291
141722
Liabilities
Non Current Liabilities
Financial Liabilities
(i) Borrowings
-
-
(ii) Lease Liability
91
593
(iii) Trade Payables
Total Outstanding dues of micro enterprises and
-
-
small enterprises
Total Outstanding dues of creditors other than
7502
7863
micro enterprises and small enterprises
(b) Provisions
4212
4176
(c)
Deferred tax liabilities (net)
18315
25894
30120
38526
Current Liabilities
(a)
Financial Liabilities
(i) Borrowings
214372
212996
(ii) Lease Liability
547
742
(iii) Trade payables
Total Outstanding dues of micro enterprises and
13141
12618
small enterprises
Total Outstanding dues of creditors other than
107026
105600
micro enterprises and small enterprises
(iii) Other financial liabilities
847
825
(b) Other Current Liabilities
94452
97815
(c) Provisions
698
715
(d)
Current tax liabilities (net)
-
-
431083
431311
Total Liabilities
461203
469837
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
580494
611559
