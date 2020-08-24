Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  BGR Energy Systems Limited    532930   INE661I01014

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

(532930)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

24th Aug '20: Notice to shareholders for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company – Published in the Newspapers More

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 02:24am EDT

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000 FAX: 91 44 24360576

E-mail: compliance@bgrenergy.com

Web site: w w w.bgrcorp.com

BeSec/2020

August 24, 2020

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Mumbai - 400001

NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY

BSE Scrip Code: 532930

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Notice to shareholders for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company - Published in the Newspapers

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached a copy of Notice to the shareholders published on August 24, 2020 in "Business Standard" and "Praja Sakthi" in relation to the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

We request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for BGR Energy Systems Limited

  1. RAMESH KUMAR

Digitally signed by R RAMESH KUMAR DN: c=IN, o=Personal, postalCode=603112, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=ad98ebdc23ede128fa64 62680c770e1a363d2ee17b82bb6281eb 7b1f82697856, cn=R RAMESH KUMAR Date: 2020.08.24 11:00:53 +05'30'

R. Ramesh Kumar

Director & Secretary

Encl : a.a.

REGISTERED OFFICE:

A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA. TEL: 91 44 27948249

Corporate Identity Number : L40106AP1985PLC005318

BUSINESS STANDARD

AUGUST 24, 2020

PRAJASAKTHI

AUGUST 24, 2020

Disclaimer

BGR Energy Systems Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 06:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
02:24a24TH AUG '20 : Notice to shareholders for the purpose of 34th Annual General Mee..
PU
2011BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED : 16th Sep '11: BGR Debuts with NTPC contract for sup..
PU
2011BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED : 29th Aug '11: BGR Energy's Electrical Projects Secu..
PU
2011BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED : 26th May '11: BGR Energy's Net Profit Surges to Rs...
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 26 920 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2020 -28,6 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net Debt 2020 17 621 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2020 -52,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 190 M 42,5 M 42,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BGR Energy Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
P. R. Easwar Kumar President & Chief Financial Officer
Sasikala Raghupathy Chairman
Arjun Govind Raghupathy COO, Executive Director & Deputy MD
Sharaf Ali Bohra Independent Non-Executive Director
Srinath Ragupathy Tagat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED24.33%43
VINCI SA-18.81%53 114
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.83%31 418
FERROVIAL-15.54%19 711
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-23.47%18 618
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.23%16 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group