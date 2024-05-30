30th May '24: Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. More
May 30, 2024 at 08:15 am EDT
BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000, 24374000, FAX: 91 44 24360576 Web site: www.bgrcorp.com
May 30, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
PJ Towers, Dalal Street,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY
BSE Scrip: 532930
Sub.: Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e) Thursday, May 30, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we herewith enclose:
Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Audit Report for the above Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.
Statement on impact of audit qualifications in the audit report in respect of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
Statement on impact of audit qualifications in the audit report in respect of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 12 pm. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.
Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.
BGR Energy Systems Limited is a manufacturer of capital equipment for power plants, petrochemical industries, refineries and process industries. It undertakes a turnkey balance of plant (BOP) and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for power plants. Its segments include Capital goods segment, and Construction and EPC contracts segment. It operates through five business divisions: Power projects, Electrical projects, Oil and Gas equipment, Environmental engineering and Air Fin Coolers. Power projects offer turnkey solutions for power plants. Electrical projects division provides a portfolio of services in electrical contracting and customized solutions to electrical utilities. Oil and Gas equipment division offers process equipment package and systems, pipeline equipment, such as pig launchers/receivers, compressor packaging and storage tanks. Its subsidiaries include BGR Boilers Private Limited, BGR Turbines Company Private Limited and Sravanna Properties Limited.