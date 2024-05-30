BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000, 24374000, FAX: 91 44 24360576 Web site: www.bgrcorp.com

May 30, 2024

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY

BSE Scrip: 532930

Sub.: Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e) Thursday, May 30, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we herewith enclose:

  1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
  2. Audit Report for the above Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results.
  3. Statement on impact of audit qualifications in the audit report in respect of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.
  4. Statement on impact of audit qualifications in the audit report in respect of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 12 pm. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.

Kindly take the above information on record and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for BGR Energy Systems Limited

RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND

Digitally signed by

RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND Date: 2024.05.30 17:32:22 +05'30'

Arjun Govind Raghupathy

Managing Director

REGISTERED OFFICE:

A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA.

TEL: 91 44 27948249, 27948549

Corporate Identity Number: L40106AP1985PLC005318

Attachments

Disclaimer

BGR Energy Systems Limited published this content on 30 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2024 12:14:16 UTC.