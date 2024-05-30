BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

May 30, 2024 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, PJ Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY BSE Scrip: 532930

Sub.: Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today (i.e) Thursday, May 30, 2024, has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, ('SEBI Listing Regulations'), we herewith enclose:

Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Audit Report for the above Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results. Statement on impact of audit qualifications in the audit report in respect of Standalone Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Statement on impact of audit qualifications in the audit report in respect of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors meeting commenced at 12 pm. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.

