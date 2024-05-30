BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000, 24374000, FAX: 91 44 24360576 Web site: www.bgrcorp.com

May 30, 2024 National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Listing Department Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, PJ Towers, Dalal Street, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051 Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY BSE Scrip: 532930 Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 30, 2024

This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated May 23, 2024, with respect to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled on May 30, 2024.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:

Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 , along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement of Cash Flow, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Auditors'

Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors.

These results have been duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and audited by M/s Anand & Ponnappan, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000111S), Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors' Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors, the Segment-wise Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement Cash Flow, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, both standalone and consolidated basis, are enclosed herewith.

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audit Report, on Standalone Financial Results; and

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audit Report, on Consolidated Financial Results, are also enclosed herewith.

…2

REGISTERED OFFICE:

A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA.

TEL: 91 44 27948249, 27948549

Corporate Identity Number: L40106AP1985PLC005318