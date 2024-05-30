BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

443 ANNA SALAI, TEYNAMPET, CHENNAI 600018 INDIA TEL: 91 44 24301000, 24374000, FAX: 91 44 24360576 Web site: www.bgrcorp.com

May 30, 2024

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

PJ Towers, Dalal Street,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051

Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY

BSE Scrip: 532930

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 30, 2024

This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated May 23, 2024, with respect to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled on May 30, 2024.

In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:

  1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement of Cash Flow, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Auditors'
    Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors.

These results have been duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and audited by M/s Anand & Ponnappan, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000111S), Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors' Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors, the Segment-wise Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement Cash Flow, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, both standalone and consolidated basis, are enclosed herewith.

  • Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audit Report, on Standalone Financial Results; and
  • Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audit Report, on Consolidated Financial Results, are also enclosed herewith.

…2

REGISTERED OFFICE:

A-5 PANNAMGADU INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, RAMAPURAM POST, SULURPET TALUK, NELLORE DISTRICT, ANDHRA PRADESH 524401 INDIA.

TEL: 91 44 27948249, 27948549

Corporate Identity Number: L40106AP1985PLC005318

:: 2 ::

Please note that the aforesaid Audited Financial Results will also be available on the Company's website at www.bgrcorp.com.

Arrangements have also been made for publication of the Audited Financial Results in Newspapers, as per the requirements of Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

  1. Appointment of Mr. S. Pattabiraman as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personal of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:

S.No.

Particulars

Mr. S. Pattabiraman

a)

Reason for change viz.

appointment, resignation,

Appointment

removal,

death

or

otherwise:

b)

Date

of

appointment/

May 30, 2024 on the terms and conditions as

cessation (as applicable)

approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Term of appointment

c)

Brief profile

Mr. S. Pattabiraman, aged 57 Years, is a graduate in

(in case of appointment):

Commerce (B.Com.) and a qualified Cost Accountant

(CWA) having 35+ years of experience in Accounts &

Finance, Operations and Management expertise. Mr.

S. Pattabiraman has a strong track record of handling

multiple industries and is associated with BGR Energy

for 18 years and played important roles in several key

milestones.

Previously, he has worked in NTPC Limited as Manager

- Accounts for a period of 18 years.

d)

Disclosure

of

relation-

Not Applicable.

ships

between

directors

(in case of appointment of

director)

…3

:: 3 ::

  1. Appointment of Mr. S. Sundar (ICSI Membership Number: A9926) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 10, 2024.

The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:

S.No.

Particulars

Mr. S. Sundar

a)

Reason for change viz.

appointment,resignation,

Appointment

removal,

death

or

otherwise:

b)

Date

of

appointment/

June 10, 2024 on the terms and conditions as approved

cessation (as applicable)

by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Term of appointment

c)

Brief profile

Mr. S. Sundar, aged 61 years, is a qualified Company

(in case of appointment):

Secretary, Cost Accountant, graduate in commerce

(B.Com. & M.Com.) from University of Madras. He is an

astute professional with more than 30 years of

extensive experience in Finance and Company

Secretarial Affairs. He has Comprehensive in-depth

experience in business valuations, budgets, cash

forecasts, working capital management, acquisitions,

audits, reconciliations and interpretation of financial

statements.

Previously, he has worked as a Company Secretary in

Ador Multiproducts Limited, Integrated Finance

Company Ltd., Universal Print Systems Limited, Gordon

Woodroffe Ltd., Srinivasa Shipping & Property

Development Ltd., Helios Estate Private Limited,

Lifecell International Private Limited, Turbo Energy Pvt.

Ltd and also handled finance department as a Group

Head/ VP/ GM/ CFO.

d)

Disclosure

of

relation-

Not Applicable.

ships

between

directors

(in case of

appointment

of director)

The meeting commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

for BGR Energy Systems Limited

RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND

Digitally signed by

RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND Date: 2024.05.30 17:31:22 +05'30'

Arjun Govind Raghupathy Managing Director

