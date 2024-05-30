BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
May 30, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
PJ Towers, Dalal Street,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051
Fort, Mumbai - 400 001
NSE Symbol: BGRENERGY
BSE Scrip: 532930
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 30, 2024
This is in continuation to our earlier intimation dated May 23, 2024, with respect to the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, scheduled on May 30, 2024.
In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III to the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered and approved the following:
-
Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement of Cash Flow, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis, in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, along with the Auditors'
Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors.
These results have been duly reviewed by the Audit Committee and audited by M/s Anand & Ponnappan, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 000111S), Statutory Auditors of the Company.
The Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors' Reports thereon, issued by the Statutory Auditors, the Segment-wise Results for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, Statement of Assets & Liabilities and the Statement Cash Flow, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, both standalone and consolidated basis, are enclosed herewith.
- Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audit Report, on Standalone Financial Results; and
- Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on the Audit Report, on Consolidated Financial Results, are also enclosed herewith.
…2
:: 2 ::
Please note that the aforesaid Audited Financial Results will also be available on the Company's website at www.bgrcorp.com.
Arrangements have also been made for publication of the Audited Financial Results in Newspapers, as per the requirements of Regulation 47 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.
- Appointment of Mr. S. Pattabiraman as the Chief Financial Officer and a Key Managerial Personal of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024.
The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:
S.No.
Particulars
Mr. S. Pattabiraman
a)
Reason for change viz.
appointment, resignation,
Appointment
removal,
death
or
otherwise:
b)
Date
of
appointment/
May 30, 2024 on the terms and conditions as
cessation (as applicable)
approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Term of appointment
c)
Brief profile
Mr. S. Pattabiraman, aged 57 Years, is a graduate in
(in case of appointment):
Commerce (B.Com.) and a qualified Cost Accountant
(CWA) having 35+ years of experience in Accounts &
Finance, Operations and Management expertise. Mr.
S. Pattabiraman has a strong track record of handling
multiple industries and is associated with BGR Energy
for 18 years and played important roles in several key
milestones.
Previously, he has worked in NTPC Limited as Manager
- Accounts for a period of 18 years.
d)
Disclosure
of
relation-
Not Applicable.
ships
between
directors
(in case of appointment of
director)
…3
:: 3 ::
- Appointment of Mr. S. Sundar (ICSI Membership Number: A9926) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from June 10, 2024.
The details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:
S.No.
Particulars
Mr. S. Sundar
a)
Reason for change viz.
appointment,resignation,
Appointment
removal,
death
or
otherwise:
b)
Date
of
appointment/
June 10, 2024 on the terms and conditions as approved
cessation (as applicable)
by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Term of appointment
c)
Brief profile
Mr. S. Sundar, aged 61 years, is a qualified Company
(in case of appointment):
Secretary, Cost Accountant, graduate in commerce
(B.Com. & M.Com.) from University of Madras. He is an
astute professional with more than 30 years of
extensive experience in Finance and Company
Secretarial Affairs. He has Comprehensive in-depth
experience in business valuations, budgets, cash
forecasts, working capital management, acquisitions,
audits, reconciliations and interpretation of financial
statements.
Previously, he has worked as a Company Secretary in
Ador Multiproducts Limited, Integrated Finance
Company Ltd., Universal Print Systems Limited, Gordon
Woodroffe Ltd., Srinivasa Shipping & Property
Development Ltd., Helios Estate Private Limited,
Lifecell International Private Limited, Turbo Energy Pvt.
Ltd and also handled finance department as a Group
Head/ VP/ GM/ CFO.
d)
Disclosure
of
relation-
Not Applicable.
ships
between
directors
(in case of
appointment
of director)
The meeting commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.
Thanking you,
Yours truly,
for BGR Energy Systems Limited
RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND
Digitally signed by
RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND Date: 2024.05.30 17:31:22 +05'30'
Arjun Govind Raghupathy Managing Director
