Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. BGR Energy Systems Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532930   INE661I01014

BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED

(532930)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-01
59.90 INR   +2.83%
202212th Dec '22 : Receipt of Order. More
PU
2022BGR Energy Systems Bags INR3.3 Billion Indian Oil Contracts
MT
2022BGR Energy Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGR Energy : Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer

01/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND

Digitally signed by RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=c14d22133437c978af9b1cc36b6db720 9e1111203ee0eeaf59ee8935da79b7f7, postalCode=600018, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c2731b7e0b609a4d771dad794cc094 6838b5dc2881b3ad49ca67a5aa64767ee9, cn=RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND

Date: 2023.01.03 16:25:08 +05'30'

RAGHUPAT HY ARJUN GOVIND

Digitally signed by RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND

DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=c14d22133437c978af9b1cc3 6b6db7209e1111203ee0eeaf59ee8935da 79b7f7, postalCode=600018, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c2731b7e0b609a4d771dad 794cc0946838b5dc2881b3ad49ca67a5aa6 4767ee9, cn=RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND

Date: 2023.01.03 16:25:50 +05'30'

Disclaimer

BGR Energy Systems Limited published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
202212th Dec '22 : Receipt of Order. More
PU
2022BGR Energy Systems Bags INR3.3 Billion Indian Oil Contracts
MT
2022BGR Energy Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
202229th Sep '22 : Intimation of Closure of Trading Window.
PU
202230th Aug '22 : Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR More
PU
2022BGR Energy Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
2022BGR Energy Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2022BGR Energy Systems Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2022BGR Energy Systems Secures Reinstated Contract for $583 Million
MT
2022BGR Energy Systems Limited Receives Amendment to the LOI Issued by TANGEDCO for Reinsta..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 207 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 -1 836 M -22,2 M -22,2 M
Net Debt 2022 16 047 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 322 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 813
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BGR Energy Systems Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arjun Govind Raghupathy COO, Managing Director & Executive Director
P. R. Easwar Kumar President & Chief Financial Officer
Sasikala Raghupathy Chairman
R. Ramesh Kumar Secretary, Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sharaf Ali Bohra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED2.83%52
VINCI1.78%57 026
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.12%35 468
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%33 014
QUANTA SERVICES0.00%20 363
FERROVIAL, S.A.0.37%19 226