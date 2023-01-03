BGR Energy : Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
Digitally signed by RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=c14d22133437c978af9b1cc36b6db720 9e1111203ee0eeaf59ee8935da79b7f7, postalCode=600018, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c2731b7e0b609a4d771dad794cc094 6838b5dc2881b3ad49ca67a5aa64767ee9, cn=RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND
Date: 2023.01.03 16:25:08 +05'30'
Digitally signed by RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND
DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL, pseudonym=c14d22133437c978af9b1cc3 6b6db7209e1111203ee0eeaf59ee8935da 79b7f7, postalCode=600018, st=TAMIL NADU, serialNumber=c2731b7e0b609a4d771dad 794cc0946838b5dc2881b3ad49ca67a5aa6 4767ee9, cn=RAGHUPATHY ARJUN GOVIND
Date: 2023.01.03 16:25:50 +05'30'
Disclaimer
BGR Energy Systems Limited published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Sales 2022
12 207 M
148 M
148 M
Net income 2022
-1 836 M
-22,2 M
-22,2 M
Net Debt 2022
16 047 M
194 M
194 M
P/E ratio 2022
-3,24x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 322 M
52,2 M
52,2 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,67x
EV / Sales 2022
1,80x
Nbr of Employees
1 813
Free-Float
23,3%
Chart BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BGR ENERGY SYSTEMS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.