    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
13.74 USD   +0.88%
Bgsf : December 2022
PU
Bgsf : Acquisition Expands BGSF's Position as a Leader in Consulting, Managed Services and Search - Form 8-K
PU
Bgsf, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
BGSF : December 2022

12/19/2022 | 04:35pm EST
A Workforce Solutions Provider

Investor Presentation

December 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose.

Forward Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation , the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, or made by us, are as of the date of the presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This presentation also contains information about BGSF's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are not derived in accordance with GAAP, to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and which we believe are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are disclosed in BGSF's Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Investor Presentation | December 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

2

Delivering an Attractive Investment Thesis

Organic and Acquisitive Growth

Focusing on high-end, specialized consulting services

Revenue Diversification, Scale & Margin Enhancement

Strong family of brands

Strategic Geographic Expansion

Leveraging fragmented workforce environment

Operational Efficiencies & Innovation

Investing in technology and continuous improvement

Synergies Across Brand Platform

Driving collaboration and cross-selling through differentiated service offering

$319M*

Revenues

$27.7M*

ADJUSTED EBITDA

BGSF

NYSE4.5%**

Dividend Yield

52-Week Range

$10.40 - $15.04

* ProForma TTM Q3 2022 from continuing operations including

Horn Solutions; See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP and

further details

Investor Presentation | December 2022

** Last ten days average closing price as of December 15, 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

3

Horn Solutions - Transaction Highlights

Increased Scale in Attractive Market

Attractive Financial Characteristics

Experienced Management Team

  • Increases depth in high-value consulting and managed services through market share expansion and cross selling opportunities
  • Expected to be immediately accretive on both GAAP income and EPS, with low leverage ratio and potential for operating synergies
  • High grossmargin%with consistent double-digit growthrates
  • Senior management team and its impressive track record of consistent revenue growth with industry leading margins, supported by a veteran cadre of seasoned industry professionals

Investor Presentation | December 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

4

Horn Solutions - Transaction Overview

On December 12, 2022, BGSF acquired Horn Solutions, a Texas-based workforce solutions firm specializing in business consulting, managed services, and executive search. Horn, with offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, is well- known for understanding business, listening to needs of its clients and supplying the right professionals, including bench and contract resources, that deliver results. Horn's areas of focus include Strategic Finance & Accounting, Transactional Accounting & Business Administration, and Information Technology. Horn also offers support services in consulting, loan staff for projects, interim and staff augmentation, direct hire and managed services.

Purchase price of $42.7 million

Cash consideration of $35 million

  • Secured a $40 million term loan
  • Proforma leverage ratio from continuing operations of 2.37x

Stock consideration of $3.4 million

Seller Note of $4.4 million

  • Two-yearmaturity
  • 6% annual rate, interest payable quarterly
  • Convertible after 1st year anniversary at $17.12 per share

Horn Solutions will operate in our Professional segment

Investor Presentation | December 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BGSF Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 21:34:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 291 M - -
Net income 2022 19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,30x
Yield 2022 4,41%
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 95,4%
Technical analysis trends BGSF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 13,62 $
Average target price 20,25 $
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris Loope Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-5.09%143
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.71%50 040
PAYCHEX, INC.-15.05%41 792
TRINET GROUP, INC.-32.27%3 899
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.4.44%2 873
BENEFIT ONE INC.-58.42%2 378