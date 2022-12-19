BGSF : December 2022

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation , the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Delivering an Attractive Investment Thesis
Organic and Acquisitive Growth
Focusing on high-end, specialized consulting services
Investing in technology and continuous improvement
Synergies Across Brand Platform
Driving collaboration and cross-selling through differentiated service offering
$319M*
Revenues
$27.7M*
ADJUSTED EBITDA
BGSF
NYSE4.5%**
Dividend Yield
52-Week Range
$10.40 - $15.04
* ProForma TTM Q3 2022 from continuing operations including
Horn Solutions; See Appendix for reconciliation to GAAP and
further details
Horn Solutions - Transaction Highlights
Increased Scale in Attractive Market
Attractive Financial Characteristics
Experienced Management Team
Increases depth in high-value consulting and managed services through market share expansion and cross selling opportunities
Expected to be immediately accretive on both GAAP income and EPS, with low leverage ratio and potential for operating synergies
High grossmargin%with consistent double-digit growthrates
Senior management team and its impressive track record of consistent revenue growth with industry leading margins, supported by a veteran cadre of seasoned industry professionals
Horn Solutions - Transaction Overview
On December 12, 2022, BGSF acquired Horn Solutions, a Texas-based workforce solutions firm specializing in business consulting, managed services, and executive search. Horn, with offices in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, is well- known for understanding business, listening to needs of its clients and supplying the right professionals, including bench and contract resources, that deliver results. Horn's areas of focus include Strategic Finance & Accounting, Transactional Accounting & Business Administration, and Information Technology. Horn also offers support services in consulting, loan staff for projects, interim and staff augmentation, direct hire and managed services.
Purchase price of $42.7 million
Cash consideration of $35 million
Secured a $40 million term loan
Proforma leverage ratio from continuing operations of 2.37x
Stock consideration of $3.4 million
Seller Note of $4.4 million
Two-yearmaturity
6% annual rate, interest payable quarterly
Convertible after 1st year anniversary at $17.12 per share
Horn Solutions will operate in our Professional segment
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.