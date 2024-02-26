BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services and workforce solutions, today announces that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Beth Garvey, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, and John Barnett, Chief Financial Officer, will host an earnings conference call, a live teleconference, and a webcast at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Interested participants may dial 1-877-317-6789 (Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6789 (International). A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, March 21, 2024. To access the replay, please dial 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free), 1-412-317-0088 (International), and enter access code 6349244. The live webcast is accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands, achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 121st largest Workforce Solutions Provider and the 52nd largest IT staffing firm in 2023. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

