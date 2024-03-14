BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, today reported financial results for its fiscal year and fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Note: Fiscal 2023 financial results are on a 52-week year ended December 31, 2023, compared to Fiscal 2022 financial results on a 53-week year ended January 1, 2023.

Full Year 2023 Highlights from Continuing Operations2,3:

  • Revenues were $313.2 million, up 4.9% from 2022. Property Management revenues grew organically by 3.3% versus the prior year. Professional revenues grew by 6.1% from prior year, with Arroyo Consulting acquisition contributing $14.8 million in new revenues, partially offset by a decline in the existing Professional business.
  • Gross profit was $111.8 million, up 8.0% from 2022. Gross profit margins increased 100 basis points to 35.7%.
  • Operating loss in 2023 includes a non-cash impairment of $22.5 million related to trade name intangible assets from the rebranding to BGSF for all entities. The after-tax impact was $17.5 million or $1.63 per diluted share, using the year-to-date effective tax rate.
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $10.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $11.3 million, or $1.07 per diluted share in 2022, primarily due to the trade name impairment and increased acquisition amortization and interest expense.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $25.1 million (8.0% of revenues), up from $21.7 million (7.3% of revenues) in 2022, an increase of 15.9% year over year.
  • Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $1.19 in 2023, vs. $1.26 in 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Same Day Revenue(1), Same Day Gross Profit(1) and Same Day EBITDA(1) increased 7.1%, 10.2%, and 18.1% from 2022, respectively.

Note: Fourth quarter 2023 financial results are on a 13-week period ended December 31, 2023, compared to fourth quarter 2022 financial results on a 14-week period ended January 1, 2023.

Q4 2023 Highlights from Continuing Operations2,3:

  • Revenues were $73.6 million, vs. $77.3 million in 2022.
  • Gross profit was $25.4 million, compared to $27.1 million in 2022.
  • Operating income was $3.2 million in 2023, up from $2.8 million in 2022.
  • Net income from continuing operations was $1.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share in 2022, primarily due to increased acquisition amortization and interest expense.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $5.5 million (7.5% of revenues), vs. $4.3 million (5.6% of revenues) in 2022, an increase of 27.6% over prior year.
  • Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.21 for 2023 up from $0.19 in 2022.

Fourth quarter 2023 Same Day Revenue(1), Same Day Gross Profit(1) and Same Day EBITDA(1) increased 3.1%, 1.8%, and 38.2% from 2022, respectively.

1Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation below for details.

22022 includes three weeks of operating results from the Horn Solutions acquisition.

3 2023 includes 39 weeks of Arroyo Consulting and a full year of Horn Solutions.

On March 12, 2024, our credit agreement was amended with BMO Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and swing line lender, and BMO Capital Markets Corp., as sole lead arranger and sole book runner, with a maturity date of March 12, 2028. The revolving credit facility with an outstanding balance of approximately $22 million provides for the borrowing of funds from time to time in an aggregate amount up to $40 million. Term loans with an outstanding principal balance of $34 million were outstanding under the Credit Agreement and remain outstanding under the amended agreement.

Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President and CEO, said, “Fiscal 2023 was a significant year for BGSF. We successfully executed our long-term strategic plans through an accretive acquisition, rebranding all our businesses, and building stronger relationships with world-class ERP technologies. For the year, we grew revenues to $313 million, up almost 5%, and generated over $20 million of cash from operations. I am proud of our team’s ability to achieve key objectives in 2023 despite project delays and persistent macroeconomic headwinds impacting corporations throughout North America. Our confidence in BGSF’s business and strategy was demonstrated through our return to shareholders by consistent quarterly cash dividends.”

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Finance & Accounting, Managed Solutions, and Property Management (formally known as Real Estate which includes apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 121st largest U.S. staffing company and the 52nd largest IT staffing firm in 2023. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Portions of the following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our statements of operations for the periods indicated, as well as a reconciliation of revenue and operating income (loss) from continuing operations by reportable segment to consolidated results for the periods indicated.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $554 and $558, respectively)

 

$

56,776

 

$

66,285

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

2,963

 

 

2,418

 

Other current assets

 

 

7,172

 

 

7,459

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

66,911

 

 

76,162

Property and equipment, net

 

 

1,217

 

 

2,081

Other assets

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

2,699

 

 

2,616

 

Other, net

 

 

5,026

 

 

4,411

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

7,271

 

 

2,196

 

Right-of-use asset - operating leases

 

 

5,435

 

 

4,462

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

30,370

 

 

47,552

 

Goodwill

 

 

59,588

 

 

55,193

 

 

Total other assets

 

 

110,389

 

 

116,430

 

Total assets

 

$

178,517

 

$

194,673

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

95

 

$

587

 

Accrued payroll and expenses

 

 

14,902

 

 

19,171

 

Line of credit (net of debt issuance costs of $128)

 

 

24,746

 

 

 

Long-term debt, current portion

 

 

34,000

 

 

4,000

 

Accrued interest

 

 

438

 

 

273

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

282

 

 

253

 

Contingent consideration, current portion

 

 

4,208

 

 

1,081

 

Convertible Note

 

 

4,368

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Lease liabilities, current portion

 

 

2,016

 

 

1,842

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

85,055

 

 

28,207

Line of credit (net of debt issuance costs of $259)

 

 

 

 

22,303

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

 

 

 

36,000

Contingent consideration, less current portion

 

 

4,112

 

 

Convertible note

 

 

 

 

4,368

Lease liabilities, less current portion

 

 

3,814

 

 

3,049

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

92,981

 

 

93,937

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500,000 shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 19,500,000 shares authorized, 10,887,509 and 10,772,515 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, net of treasury stock, at cost, of 3,930 and 1,845 shares, respectively

 

 

52

 

 

70

Additional paid in capital

 

 

68,551

 

 

67,003

Retained earnings

 

 

16,933

 

 

33,663

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

85,536

 

 

100,736

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

178,517

 

$

194,673

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Quarter Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

73,567

 

 

$

77,283

 

 

$

313,167

 

 

$

298,422

 

Cost of services

 

 

48,120

 

 

 

50,225

 

 

 

201,383

 

 

 

194,874

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

25,447

 

 

 

27,058

 

 

 

111,784

 

 

 

103,548

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

20,175

 

 

 

23,210

 

 

 

88,650

 

 

 

83,211

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,545

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,045

 

 

 

1,087

 

 

 

7,774

 

 

 

4,054

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

3,227

 

 

 

2,761

 

 

 

(7,185

)

 

 

16,283

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

(1,601

)

 

 

(644

)

 

 

(5,976

)

 

 

(1,363

)

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

1,626

 

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

(13,161

)

 

 

14,920

 

Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations

 

 

(627

)

 

 

(699

)

 

 

2,938

 

 

 

(3,659

)

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

999

 

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

(10,223

)

 

 

11,261

 

Income from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,235

 

 

Gain on sale

 

 

 

 

 

409

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,675

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,810

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

999

 

 

$

1,732

 

 

$

(10,223

)

 

$

25,361

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.95

)

 

$

1.07

 

 

Net income from discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

Gain on sale

 

 

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.69

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

 

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.46

)

 

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

(0.95

)

 

$

2.42

 

BUSINESS SEGMENTS

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Quarter Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property Management

 

$

29,624

 

40

%

 

$

31,956

 

41

%

 

$

125,077

 

40

%

 

$

121,093

 

41

%

 

Professional

 

 

43,943

 

60

%

 

 

45,327

 

59

%

 

 

188,090

 

60

%

 

 

177,329

 

59

%

 

Total

 

$

73,567

 

100

%

 

$

77,283

 

100

%

 

$

313,167

 

100

%

 

$

298,422

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property Management

 

$

11,589

 

46

%

 

$

12,602

 

47

%

 

$

49,785

 

45

%

 

$

47,695

 

46

%

 

Professional

 

 

13,858

 

54

%

 

 

14,456

 

53

%

 

 

61,999

 

55

%

 

 

55,853

 

54

%

 

Total

 

$

25,447

 

100

%

 

$

27,058

 

100

%

 

$

111,784

 

100

%

 

$

103,548

 

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property Management

 

$

5,479

 

 

 

$

4,803

 

 

 

$

23,155

 

 

 

$

19,803

 

 

 

Professional -without impairment losses

 

 

2,626

 

 

 

 

3,146

 

 

 

 

12,292

 

 

 

 

15,604

 

 

 

Professional - impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,545

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home office

 

 

(4,878

)

 

 

 

(5,188

)

 

 

 

(20,087

)

 

 

 

(19,124

)

 

 

Total

 

$

3,227

 

 

 

$

2,761

 

 

 

$

(7,185

)

 

 

$

16,283

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Years ended December 31, 2023, January 1, 2023 and December 26, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

$

(10,223

)

 

$

25,361

 

 

$

14,109

 

 

 

(Income) from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(1,235

)

 

 

(4,570

)

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

446

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

685

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

7,328

 

 

 

3,457

 

 

 

3,013

 

 

 

Gain on sale of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(17,675

)

 

 

 

 

 

Impairment losses

 

 

22,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CARES Act credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,368

)

 

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

17

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

Contingent consideration adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,403

)

 

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

199

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

Interest expense on contingent consideration payable

 

 

740

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

252

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

798

 

 

 

315

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

1,085

 

 

 

1,058

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes, net of acquired deferred tax liability

 

 

(5,075

)

 

 

2,353

 

 

 

1,279

 

 

 

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

12,163

 

 

 

(14,793

)

 

 

(15,178

)

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(2,159

)

 

 

(866

)

 

 

(200

)

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

(83

)

 

 

1,503

 

 

 

(126

)

 

 

 

Other assets

 

 

720

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(492

)

 

 

(228

)

 

 

156

 

 

 

 

Accrued payroll and expenses

 

 

(7,426

)

 

 

1,633

 

 

 

5,730

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest

 

 

165

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Income taxes receivable and payable

 

 

729

 

 

 

(1,202

)

 

 

(560

)

 

 

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

(1,000

)

 

 

(4,551

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

Operating leases

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

(64

)

 

 

(78

)

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operating activities

 

 

20,386

 

 

 

(3,300

)

 

 

1,358

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

(3,822

)

 

 

5,305

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

20,386

 

 

 

(7,122

)

 

 

6,663

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Businesses acquired, net of cash acquired

 

 

(6,917

)

 

 

(33,940

)

 

 

(3,791

)

 

Businesses sold

 

 

 

 

 

30,722

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(2,597

)

 

 

(5,680

)

 

 

(3,204

)

 

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

Net cash used in continuing investing activities

 

 

(9,514

)

 

 

(8,898

)

 

 

(6,990

)

 

 

Net cash used in discontinued investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

(26

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(9,514

)

 

 

(8,924

)

 

 

(7,024

)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(in thousands)

Years ended December 31, 2023, January 1, 2023 and December 26, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net borrowings under line of credit

 

 

2,312

 

 

 

9,781

 

 

 

6,804

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

40,000

 

 

 

 

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

(26,863

)

 

 

(2,063

)

 

Payments of dividends

 

 

(6,507

)

 

 

(6,290

)

 

 

(4,567

)

 

Issuance of ESPP shares

 

 

512

 

 

 

653

 

 

 

340

 

 

Issuance of shares under the 2013 Long-Term Incentive Plan and Form S-3 registration statement costs, net of exercises

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(41

)

 

Contingent consideration paid

 

 

(1,110

)

 

 

(1,110

)

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

 

(69

)

 

 

(236

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by continuing financing activities

 

 

(10,872

)

 

 

15,934

 

 

 

473

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

(112

)

 

 

112

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

 

 

 

 

112

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest, net

 

$

4,668

 

 

$

641

 

 

$

879

 

 

Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

 

$

1,378

 

 

$

7,562

 

 

$

3,676

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA, Same Day EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Same Day Adjusted EPS, Same Day Revenue, and Same Day Gross Profit.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA, Same Day EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Same Day Adjusted EPS, Same Day Revenue, and Same Day Gross Profit are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, revenue, gross profit, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, Same Day EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, Same Day Adjusted EPS, Same Day Revenue, and Same Day Gross Profit are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate comparisons of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. In addition, the financial covenants in our credit agreement are based on EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction fees and certain non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance. We define “Same Day EBITDA” as Adjusted EBITDA on a fifty-two week fiscal year. We define “Same Day Revenue” and “Same Day Gross Profit” as revenue and gross profit on a fifty-two week fiscal year. We define “Adjusted EPS” as diluted earnings per share eliminating amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, transaction fees, and certain non-cash expenses such as impairment losses, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED AND SAME DAY EBITDA

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Fiscal Quarter Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

999

 

 

$

1,417

 

 

$

(10,223

)

 

$

11,261

 

Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations

 

 

626

 

 

 

699

 

 

 

(2,938

)

 

 

3,659

 

Interest expense, net

 

 

1,601

 

 

 

644

 

 

 

5,976

 

 

 

1,363

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

3,226

 

 

 

2,760

 

 

 

(7,185

)

 

 

16,283

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,045

 

 

 

1,087

 

 

 

7,774

 

 

 

4,054

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,545

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

184

 

 

 

220

 

 

 

1,029

 

 

 

1,085

 

Transaction fees

 

 

73

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

974

 

 

 

271

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

 

5,528

 

 

 

4,332

 

 

 

25,137

 

 

 

21,693

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue)

 

 

7.5

%

 

 

5.6

%

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

7.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

5,528

 

 

$

4,332

 

 

$

25,137

 

 

$

21,693

 

Same day adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

(332

)

 

 

 

 

 

(410

)

Same Day EBITDA from continuing operations

 

$

5,528

 

 

$

4,000

 

 

$

25,137

 

 

$

21,283

 

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS AND SAME DAY ADJUSTED EPS

 

 

 

Fiscal Quarter Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

December 31,
2023

 

January 1,
2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

(0.95

)

 

$

1.07

 

Acquisition amortization

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.57

 

 

 

0.22

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.09

 

 

 

 

Transaction fees

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.03

 

Income tax expense adjustment

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.03

)

 

 

(0.61

)

 

 

(0.06

)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.26

 

Same day adjustment

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

(0.03

)

Same Day Adjusted EPS from continuing operations

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.23

 

RECONCILIATION OF SAME DAY REVENUES AND SAME DAY GROSS PROFIT

(dollars in thousands)

 

 

January 1, 2023

 

 

 

Revenues

 

Gross Profit

Fourteen Weeks (65 revenue days) - GAAP

$

77,283

 

 

$

27,058

 

Five Days

 

(5,916

)

 

 

(2,068

)

Thirteen Weeks (60 revenue days) - Same Day

$

71,367

 

 

$

24,990

 

 

 

 

 

Fifty-three Weeks (254 revenue days) - GAAP

$

298,422

 

 

$

103,548

 

Five Days

 

(5,916

)

 

 

(2,068

)

Fifty-two Weeks (249 revenue days) - Same Day

$

292,506

 

 

$

101,480

 

 

 