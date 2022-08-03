BGSF, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares 31st Consecutive Cash Dividend Quarterly Revenues of $74 million, up 29%
08/03/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2022.
The Company further announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 22, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2022. This marks the 31st consecutive quarterly dividend and based on yesterday’s closing price of the Company’s common stock, the annualized yield is approximately 4.7%.
Q2 2022 Highlights from Continuing Operations:
Revenues were $74.1 million, an increase of 29.1% from 2021
Gross profit was $25.1 million, up 30.2% from 2021, while gross profit percent increased 0.3% to 33.8% in 2022
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3.6 million, or 22.3%, over 2021, primarily due to additional compensation generated from increased overall gross profit
Net income from continuing operations was $3.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in 2021
Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $5.4 million (7.3% of revenues), vs. $3.2 million (5.6% of revenues) in 2021
Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.34 in 2022, up from $0.21 in 2021
Six Month 2022 Highlights from Continuing Operations:
Revenues were $142.6 million, an increase of 33.1% from 2021
Gross profit was $48.5 million, up 36.7% from 2021, while gross profit percent increased 0.9% to 34.0% in 2022
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $8.0 million, or 25.5%, over 2021, primarily due to additional compensation generated from increased overall gross profit
Net income from continuing operations was $5.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $2.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in 2021
Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $9.3 million (6.5% of revenues), vs. $4.5 million (4.2% of revenues) in 2021
Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.58 in 2022, up from $0.24 in 2021
1Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation below for details.
Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President and CEO, said, “We are delighted to report continued momentum with second quarter results, which gives us confidence regarding the U.S. labor market and client demand. Revenues meaningfully improved quarter over quarter, as well as sequentially.
“Our longer-term strategy of building and buying higher margin businesses, coupled with identifying additional revenue streams within our segments, are gaining traction this year. Additionally, we remain focused on solving business challenges for our clients and growing our market share through our well-aligned teams.
“Due to our strong operational results, the Board has declared our 31st consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. This reinforces a continuing level of confidence in the strength of our business and cash flow prospects. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on our communities, training, culture, internal team, and clients, which we believe will further strengthen BGSF’s positioning as a best-in-class workforce solutions company.”
Conference Call
BGSF call at 9:00 a.m. ET on August 4, 2022. Interested participants may dial 844-200-6205 (U.S. callers) or 929-526-1599 (all other locations) and provide access code 464896. A replay of the call will be available until August 11, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 929-458-6194 (U.S. Callers), 866-813-9403 (US Toll Free callers), or +44 204-525-0658 (all other locations) and enter access code 400404. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.bgsf.com.
About BGSF
With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 79th largest U.S. staffing company and the 48th largest IT staffing firm in 2021. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “allows,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “should,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “forward,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “temporarily,” “progressing,” "prospects," and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
BGSF, Inc.
GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our statements of operations results from continuing operations for the periods indicated, as well as a reconciliation of revenue and income from continuing operations by reportable segment to consolidated results for the periods indicated.
Results of Operations
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Revenues
$
74,089
$
57,398
$
142,631
$
107,148
Cost of services
49,030
38,151
94,141
71,686
Gross profit
25,059
19,247
48,490
35,462
Selling, general and administrative expenses
19,898
16,269
39,614
31,572
Gain on contingent consideration
—
(1,195
)
—
(1,195
)
Depreciation and amortization
922
866
1,821
1,702
Operating income
4,239
3,307
7,055
3,383
Interest expense, net
(69
)
(218
)
(343
)
(595
)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
4,170
3,089
6,712
2,788
Income tax expense from continuing operations
(986
)
(493
)
(1,521
)
(451
)
Income from continuing operations
3,184
2,596
5,191
2,337
Income from discontinued operations:
Income
—
1,011
1,235
2,167
Gain (Loss) on sale
(8
)
—
17,266
—
Income tax expense
—
(164
)
(4,716
)
(349
)
Net income
$
3,176
$
3,443
$
18,976
$
4,155
Net income per share - diluted
Net income from continuing operations
$
0.30
$
0.25
$
0.50
$
0.23
Net income from discontinued operations:
Income
—
0.10
0.12
0.20
Gain on sale
—
—
1.65
—
Income tax expense
—
(0.02
)
(0.45
)
(0.03
)
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.30
$
0.33
$
1.82
$
0.40
Business Segments
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Revenue:
Real Estate
$
29,980
40
%
$
21,212
37
%
$
55,896
39
%
$
39,825
37
%
Professional
44,109
60
%
36,186
63
%
86,735
61
%
67,323
63
%
Total
$
74,089
100
%
$
57,398
100
%
$
142,631
100
%
$
107,148
100
%
Gross profit:
Real Estate
$
11,574
46
%
$
7,855
41
%
$
21,545
44
%
$
14,720
42
%
Professional
13,485
54
%
11,392
59
%
26,945
56
%
20,742
58
%
Total
$
25,059
100
%
$
19,247
100
%
$
48,490
100
%
$
35,462
100
%
Selling2:
Real Estate
$
6,696
$
4,817
$
12,573
$
9,165
Professional
9,023
8,085
18,347
15,217
Total
$
15,719
$
12,902
$
30,920
$
24,382
Operating income (expense):
Real Estate
$
4,817
$
2,973
$
8,852
$
5,426
Professional
3,817
2,584
7,286
4,077
Home office - Selling, general and administrative
(4,395
)
(3,445
)
(9,083
)
(7,315
)
Home - gain on contingent consideration
—
1,195
—
1,195
Total
$
4,239
$
3,307
$
7,055
$
3,383
2Selling is a component of Selling, general and administrative on the Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income.
The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our balance sheet and statements of cash flows for the periods indicated.
Condensed Balance Sheets
June 26,
2022
December 26,
2021
Assets
(dollars in thousands)
Current assets
$
56,718
$
60,170
Property and equipment, net
6,344
4,331
Intangible assets, net
32,411
33,585
Goodwill
29,142
29,142
Other
11,351
6,655
Assets of discontinued operations
—
14,411
Total assets
$
135,966
$
148,294
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Long-term debt, current portion
$
—
$
3,563
Other current
23,139
24,821
Line of credit
17,661
12,588
Long-term debt, less current portion
—
23,300
Other long-term
1,882
5,978
Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
1,452
Total liabilities
42,682
71,702
Total stockholders' equity
93,284
76,592
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
135,966
$
148,294
Working Capital
June 26,
2022
December 26,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Working capital from continuing operations
$
33,578
$
25,851
Working capital ratio
2.45
1.95
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities
$
1,217
$
(2,366
)
Investing activities
26,775
(4,856
)
Financing activities
(25,760
)
3,145
Net change in cash and cash equivalents discontinued operations
(2,300
)
4,077
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(68
)
$
—
BGSF, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.
A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. In addition, the financial covenants in our credit agreement are based on EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.
We define “Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction fees and certain non-cash expenses such as contingent consideration gains and share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
Trailing
Twelve
Months
Ended
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
June 26,
2022
(dollars in thousands)
Income from continuing operations
$
3,184
$
2,596
$
5,191
$
2,337
$
13,225
Income tax expense from continuing operations
986
493
1,520
451
3,795
Interest expense, net
69
218
344
595
1,181
Operating income
4,239
3,307
7,055
3,383
18,201
CARES Act credit
—
—
—
—
(2,084
)
Depreciation and amortization
922
866
1,820
1,702
3,816
Gain on contingent consideration
—
(1,195
)
—
(1,195
)
(1,208
)
Share-based compensation
242
215
454
435
1,077
Transaction fees
—
19
—
155
16
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
5,403
3,212
9,329
4,480
19,818
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, net of gain on sale, net of tax
—
1,046
986
2,241
3,459
Adjusted EBITDA, net of gain
$
5,403
$
4,258
$
10,315
$
6,721
$
23,277
We define “Adjusted EPS” as diluted earnings per share eliminating amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, transaction fees, and certain non-cash expenses such as contingent consideration gains, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
June 26,
2022
June 27,
2021
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share, excluding gain on sale of discontinued operations