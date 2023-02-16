Advanced search
    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
02/15/2023
15.61 USD   +1.10%
BGSF, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

02/16/2023 | 08:03am EST
BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be hosted by Beth Garvey, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Interested participants may dial 844-200-6205 (U.S. callers) or 929-526-1599 (all other locations) and provide access code 986816. A replay of the call will be available until Thursday, March 16, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 929-458-6194 (U.S. Callers), 866-813-9403 (U.S. Toll Free callers), or +44 204-525-0658 (all other locations) and enter access code 193636. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF

BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 94th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2022. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 291 M - -
Net income 2022 19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 3,84%
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 95,4%
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nycole Rosen Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.1.89%164
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-4.48%46 985
PAYCHEX, INC.-0.29%41 537
TRINET GROUP, INC.18.54%4 857
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.1.28%2 864
BENEFIT ONE INC.13.35%2 584