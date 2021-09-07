Log in
    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
  Report
BGSF, Inc. : to Present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference

09/07/2021
BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today announced that Beth Garvey, President and CEO, and Dan Hollenbach, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Taglich Brothers 17th Annual Investment Conference, being held Monday, September 13, at the TWA Hotel in New York. Management will present at 11:00 a.m. EST and will be available for a breakout session immediately following their presentation.

A live webcast and replay of management’s presentation will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF

With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings), and Light Industrial. BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 70th largest U.S. staffing company and the 50th largest IT staffing firm in the 2020 updates. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 306 M - -
Net income 2021 10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris Loope Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-3.93%134
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.55.36%98 564
PAYCHEX, INC.21.91%40 966
BENEFIT ONE INC.69.51%7 164
TRINET GROUP, INC.14.21%6 062
SMS CO., LTD.1.52%3 193