A Workforce Solutions Provider
Summer Investor Presentation
2023
Your Future. Our Purpose.
Delivering an Attractive Investment Thesis
Organic and Acquisitive Growth
Focusing on high-end, specialized consulting services
Revenue Diversification
Strong brand in both business segments
Strategic Geographic Expansion
Leveraging a global workforce
Operational Efficiencies & Innovation
Investing in technology and continuous improvement
Synergies Across Platform
Driving collaboration and cross-selling through differentiated service offering
$326M*
Revenues
$25.3M*
ADJUSTED EBITDA
BGSF
NYSE6.5%**
Dividend Yield
52-Week Range
$8.85 - $15.95
* Proforma trailing four quarters ending April 2, 2023; See Appendix for
reconciliation to GAAP and further details
Recent Strategic Acquisitions
Increased Scale in Attractive Market
Attractive Financial Characteristics
Experienced Management Team
Horn Solutions
(Purchase price $42.7M)
- Increased depth in high-value consulting & managed services
- $30M annual revenue
- Highgrossmargin%withconsistent double-digitgrowthrates
- Experienced team for Professional segment with impressive track record & industry leading margins
Arroyo Consulting
(Purchase price $16.5M at max earnout)
- Nearshore & offshore IT and software development resources in the U.S., Columbia and India
- $16M annual revenue, meaningful leverage into existing BGSF clients, as well as new relationships through Arroyo
- IT expertise and resources to augment the Professional segment with global, offshoring reach
Four 2023 BIG Initiatives
Process
Improvement
M&A with
Shared
Organic
Services
Growth
Re-
Branding
