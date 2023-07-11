Forward Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this presentation are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of

the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond

the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation , the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the

events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking

statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, or made by us, are as of the date of the

presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This presentation also contains information about BGSF's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are not derived in accordance with GAAP, to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and which we believe are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are disclosed in BGSF's Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.