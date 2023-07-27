BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) (“BGSF”), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, today announced that it has been named in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) U.S. 2023 lists. This year’s SIA rankings for the U.S. include BGSF as 121 out of 251 total firms in its Largest Staffing Firm list, and 52 out of 71 total firms in its Largest IT Staffing Firm list.

“We are proud to once again be named in SIA’s 2023 rankings as one of the Largest Staffing Firms and also as one of the Largest IT Staffing Firms in the United States,” commented Beth Garvey, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reinforces the team’s resolve to grow our scale and platform to better serve customers that choose consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, as well as customers seeking nearshore and offshore IT resources. We are dedicated to our core values and the pursuit of excellence as we shape a brighter future for our Company and for all of the communities where we work and live.”

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 121st largest U.S. staffing company and the 52nd largest IT staffing firm in 2023. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts or SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727750988/en/