    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
12.45 USD   -0.08%
05/20BGSF : May 2022
PU
05/06BGSF, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 27, 2022
CI
05/06BGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
BGSF : May 2022

05/20/2022 | 08:16pm EDT
A Workforce Solutions Provider

Investor Presentation

May 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose.

Forward Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of the failure to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing of the proposed InStaff transaction described above, the risk that the proposed transaction will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all, the impact of the proposed transaction on the Company's business, and the various other risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, or made by us, are as of the date of the presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This presentation also contains information about BGSF's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are not derived in accordance with GAAP, to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and which we believe are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are disclosed in BGSF's Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Investor Presentation | May 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

2

Delivering an Attractive Investment Thesis

Organic and Acquisitive Growth

Focusing on high-end, specialized consulting services

Revenue Diversification, Scale & Margin Enhancement

Strong family of brands

Strategic Geographic Expansion

Leveraging fragmented workforce environment

Operational Efficiencies & Innovation

Investing in technology and continuous improvement

Synergies Across Brand Platform

Driving collaboration and cross-selling through differentiated service offering

$258M*

Revenues

$17.6M*

TTM EBITDA

BGSF

NYSE

4.8% **

Dividend Yield

52-Week Range

$11.57 - $15.64

* TTM Q1 2022 from continuing operations

** Last ten days average closing price as of May 6, 2022

Investor Presentation | May 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

3

Leveraging Core Brands to Create Scale and Drive

Market Share Gains

Real Estate

Front Office and Maintenance Workers for Apartment Communities

Commercial Real Estate Staffing

Professional

IT Consulting

Cyber Security

Infrastructure &

Accounting/Finance, Legal, HR,

Creative, Digital and

Development

and Administrative/Clerical Talent

Marketing Talent

Investor Presentation | May 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

4

Strong Client and Talent Engagement

86%

13,000

~ 7,900

Client Retention

People Placed to Work

Clients Served

42,100

3,525

Assignments

Paychecks Per Week

Fiscal Year 2021 from continuing operations

Investor Presentation | May 2022

Your Future. Our Purpose. | bgsf.com

5

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 M - -
Net income 2022 10,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 95,3%
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris Loope Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-13.17%130
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-33.99%59 054
PAYCHEX, INC.-15.14%41 820
TRINET GROUP, INC.-21.28%4 669
BENEFIT ONE INC.-60.85%2 414
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-18.62%2 402