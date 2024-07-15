Ranked 97th Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Ranked 49th Largest IT Staffing Firm

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF) (“BGSF”), a growing provider of consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions, today announced that it has been named in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) U.S. 2024 lists. In the Largest Staffing Firms ranking, BGSF's ranking improved to 97th from 121st in the prior year. This ranking is based on 2023 revenues for the combined Professional and Property Management segments. In addition, BGSF’s ranking improved to 49th (from 52nd) in the Largest IT Staffing Firms in the U.S. category

“We are thrilled to move up in SIA’s largest U.S. staffing firms list to 97th this year. As part of our Professional segment, we also moved up to 49th on the list of its largest IT staffing firms in the U.S. Inclusion into the top 100 list for all U.S. staffing firms and the top 50 list for all U.S. IT staffing firms are two important milestones for BGSF. This progress recognizes our teams’ work and dedication every day to delivering value and excellence to our customers and strategic partners,” commented Beth Garvey, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

About BGSF

BGSF provides consulting, managed services and professional workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, and Property Management (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 97th largest U.S. staffing company and the 49th largest IT staffing firm in 2024. The Company’s disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF’s family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

About SIA

Founded in 1989, Staffing Industry Analysts or SIA is the global advisor of staffing and workforce solutions. Their proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA’s independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing, and online work services.

