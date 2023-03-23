BGSF : Rebrand Announcement

To all,

It is with great excitement that in Q2 of 2023, we are rebranding all our businesses to BGSF. We are maintaining our two operating divisions, Property Management and Professional, as they will continue to supply niche workforce solutions to your organization. The power of consolidating our names, offices, and more importantly, our voice in the marketplace, is a key part of our strategic initiative to drive growth and value to the communities we serve. Eliminating the confusion of going to market with multiple names will benefit everyone we serve, including our clients, our candidates, and our skilled talent.

Over the next quarter, you'll begin to see changes to our systems, website, social media profiles, and our visual brand signature. This transition will not impact our operations, how we communicate with you, or who you are working with on our team.

Thank you for being a valued partner of our organization as your future is truly our purpose.

If you have any questions, please contact us anytime.

Beth Garvey

President, CEO, and Chair

BGSF