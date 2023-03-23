Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BGSF, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  12:58:05 2023-03-23 pm EDT
10.46 USD   +0.10%
12:55pBgsf : Rebrand Announcement
PU
03/16BGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
03/09Bgsf, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGSF : Rebrand Announcement

03/23/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To all,

It is with great excitement that in Q2 of 2023, we are rebranding all our businesses to BGSF. We are maintaining our two operating divisions, Property Management and Professional, as they will continue to supply niche workforce solutions to your organization. The power of consolidating our names, offices, and more importantly, our voice in the marketplace, is a key part of our strategic initiative to drive growth and value to the communities we serve. Eliminating the confusion of going to market with multiple names will benefit everyone we serve, including our clients, our candidates, and our skilled talent.

Over the next quarter, you'll begin to see changes to our systems, website, social media profiles, and our visual brand signature. This transition will not impact our operations, how we communicate with you, or who you are working with on our team.

Thank you for being a valued partner of our organization as your future is truly our purpose.

If you have any questions, please contact us anytime.

Beth Garvey
President, CEO, and Chair
BGSF

Attachments

Disclaimer

BGSF Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 16:54:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BGSF, INC.
12:55pBgsf : Rebrand Announcement
PU
03/16BGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
03/09Bgsf, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financia..
AQ
03/09BGSF, Inc. Approves Appointment of John Barnett as Secretary of the Company, Effective ..
CI
03/09Transcript : BGSF, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/08Bgsf : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/08BGSF, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 01, 2023
CI
03/08Earnings Flash (BGSF) BGSF Posts Q4 Revenue $77.3M, vs. Street Est of $69.5M
MT
03/08Earnings Flash (BGSF) BGSF Reports Q4 EPS $0.19, vs. Street Est of $0.28
MT
03/08BGSF, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 349 M - -
Net income 2023 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,36x
Yield 2023 5,74%
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart BGSF, INC.
Duration : Period :
BGSF, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGSF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,45 $
Average target price 19,13 $
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nycole Rosen Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-31.79%113
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-16.38%41 634
PAYCHEX, INC.-7.35%38 595
TRINET GROUP, INC.14.12%4 641
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-1.56%2 818
BENEFIT ONE INC.2.53%2 366
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer