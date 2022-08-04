Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BGSF, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-03 pm EDT
12.87 USD   +2.71%
06:09aBGSF : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares 31st Consecutive Cash Dividend Quarterly Revenues of $74 million, up 29% - Form 8-K
PU
06:09aBGSF : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 26, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
06:06aBGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGSF : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares 31st Consecutive Cash Dividend Quarterly Revenues of $74 million, up 29% - Form 8-K

08/04/2022 | 06:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BGSF, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
and Declares 31st Consecutive Cash Dividend
Quarterly Revenues of $74 million, up 29%

PLANO, Texas - (August 3, 2022) - BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading national provider of workforce solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 26, 2022.

The Company further announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 22, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 15, 2022. This marks the 31st consecutive quarterly dividend and based on yesterday's closing price of the Company's common stock, the annualized yield is approximately 4.7%.

Q2 2022 Highlights from Continuing Operations:
•Revenues were $74.1 million, an increase of 29.1% from 2021
•Gross profit was $25.1 million, up 30.2% from 2021, while gross profit percent increased 0.3% to 33.8% in 2022
•Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $3.6 million, or 22.3%, over 2021, primarily due to additional compensation generated from increased overall gross profit
•Net income from continuing operations was $3.2 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $2.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in 2021
•Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $5.4 million (7.3% of revenues), vs. $3.2 million (5.6% of revenues) in 2021
•Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.34 in 2022, up from $0.21 in 2021

Six Month 2022 Highlights from Continuing Operations:
•Revenues were $142.6 million, an increase of 33.1% from 2021
•Gross profit was $48.5 million, up 36.7% from 2021, while gross profit percent increased 0.9% to 34.0% in 2022
•Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $8.0 million, or 25.5%, over 2021, primarily due to additional compensation generated from increased overall gross profit
•Net income from continuing operations was $5.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, vs. net income from continuing operations of $2.3 million, or $0.23 per diluted share in 2021
•Adjusted EBITDA1 from continuing operations was $9.3 million (6.5% of revenues), vs. $4.5 million (4.2% of revenues) in 2021
•Adjusted EPS1 from continuing operations was $0.58 in 2022, up from $0.24 in 2021

1Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation below for details.


Beth A. Garvey, Chair, President and CEO, said, "We are delighted to report continued momentum with second quarter results, which gives us confidence regarding the U.S. labor market and client demand. Revenues meaningfully improved quarter over quarter, as well as sequentially.

"Our longer-term strategy of building and buying higher margin businesses, coupled with identifying additional revenue streams within our segments, are gaining traction this year. Additionally, we remain focused on solving business challenges for our clients and growing our market share through our well-aligned teams.

"Due to our strong operational results, the Board has declared our 31st consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. This reinforces a continuing level of confidence in the strength of our business and cash flow prospects. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on our communities, training, culture, internal team, and clients, which we believe will further strengthen BGSF's positioning as a best-in-class workforce solutions company."

Conference Call
BGSF call at 9:00 a.m. ET on August 4, 2022. Interested participants may dial 844-200-6205 (U.S. callers) or 929-526-1599 (all other locations) and provide access code 464896. A replay of the call will be available until August 11, 2022. To access the replay, please dial 929-458-6194 (U.S. Callers), 866-813-9403 (US Toll Free callers), or +44 204-525-0658 (all other locations) and enter access code 400404. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible at the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.bgsf.com.

About BGSF
With its home office in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides workforce solutions to a variety of industries through its various divisions in IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, and Real Estate (apartment communities and commercial buildings). BGSF has integrated several regional and national brands achieving scalable growth. The Company was ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts as the 79th largest U.S. staffing company and the 48th largest IT staffing firm in 2021. The Company's disciplined acquisition philosophy, which builds value through both financial growth and the retention of unique and dedicated talent within BGSF's family of companies, has resulted in a seasoned management team with strong tenure and the ability to offer exceptional service to our field talent and client partners while building value for investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.


Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and the expectations and objectives of our board or management. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various other risks and uncertainties, including those listed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "allows," "believes," "plans," "expects," "estimates," "should," "would," "may," "might," "forward," "will," "intends," "continue," "outlook," "temporarily," "progressing," "prospects," and "anticipates" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:
Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin
Three Part Advisors
ir@bgstaffing.com 214.442.0016

Source: BGSF, Inc.


BGSF, Inc.
GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our statements of operations results from continuing operations for the periods indicated, as well as a reconciliation of revenue and income from continuing operations by reportable segment to consolidated results for the periods indicated.

Results of Operations

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021 		June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Revenues $ 74,089 $ 57,398 $ 142,631 $ 107,148
Cost of services 49,030 38,151 94,141 71,686
Gross profit 25,059 19,247 48,490 35,462
Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,898 16,269 39,614 31,572
Gain on contingent consideration - (1,195) - (1,195)
Depreciation and amortization 922 866 1,821 1,702
Operating income 4,239 3,307 7,055 3,383
Interest expense, net (69) (218) (343) (595)
Income from continuing operations before income taxes 4,170 3,089 6,712 2,788
Income tax expense from continuing operations (986) (493) (1,521) (451)
Income from continuing operations 3,184 2,596 5,191 2,337
Income from discontinued operations:
Income - 1,011 1,235 2,167
Gain (Loss) on sale (8) - 17,266 -
Income tax expense - (164) (4,716) (349)
Net income $ 3,176 $ 3,443 $ 18,976 $ 4,155
Net income per share - diluted
Net income from continuing operations $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.23
Net income from discontinued operations:
Income - 0.10 0.12 0.20
Gain on sale - - 1.65 -
Income tax expense - (0.02) (0.45) (0.03)
Net income per share - diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.33 $ 1.82 $ 0.40



Business Segments

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021 		June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Revenue:
Real Estate $ 29,980 40 % $ 21,212 37 % $ 55,896 39 % $ 39,825 37 %
Professional 44,109 60 % 36,186 63 % 86,735 61 % 67,323 63 %
Total $ 74,089 100 % $ 57,398 100 % $ 142,631 100 % $ 107,148 100 %
Gross profit:
Real Estate $ 11,574 46 % $ 7,855 41 % $ 21,545 44 % $ 14,720 42 %
Professional 13,485 54 % 11,392 59 % 26,945 56 % 20,742 58 %
Total $ 25,059 100 % $ 19,247 100 % $ 48,490 100 % $ 35,462 100 %
Selling2:
Real Estate $ 6,696 $ 4,817 $ 12,573 $ 9,165
Professional 9,023 8,085 18,347 15,217
Total $ 15,719 $ 12,902 $ 30,920 $ 24,382
Operating income (expense):
Real Estate $ 4,817 $ 2,973 $ 8,852 $ 5,426
Professional 3,817 2,584 7,286 4,077
Home office - Selling, general and administrative (4,395) (3,445) (9,083) (7,315)
Home - gain on contingent consideration - 1,195 - 1,195
Total $ 4,239 $ 3,307 $ 7,055 $ 3,383
2Selling is a component of Selling, general and administrative on the Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income.


The following tables have been derived from our unaudited consolidated financial statements and summarize key components of our balance sheet and statements of cash flows for the periods indicated.

Condensed Balance Sheets
June 26,
2022 		December 26, 2021
Assets (dollars in thousands)
Current assets $ 56,718 $ 60,170
Property and equipment, net 6,344 4,331
Intangible assets, net 32,411 33,585
Goodwill 29,142 29,142
Other 11,351 6,655
Assets of discontinued operations - 14,411
Total assets $ 135,966 $ 148,294
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Long-term debt, current portion $ - $ 3,563
Other current 23,139 24,821
Line of credit 17,661 12,588
Long-term debt, less current portion - 23,300
Other long-term 1,882 5,978
Liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,452
Total liabilities 42,682 71,702
Total stockholders' equity 93,284 76,592
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 135,966 $ 148,294

Working Capital
June 26,
2022 		December 26,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Working capital from continuing operations $ 33,578 $ 25,851
Working capital ratio 2.45 1.95
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021
(dollars in thousands)
Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations:
Operating activities $ 1,217 $ (2,366)
Investing activities 26,775 (4,856)
Financing activities (25,760) 3,145
Net change in cash and cash equivalents discontinued operations (2,300) 4,077
Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (68) $ -


BGSF, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand the Company's financial performance, the Company supplements its GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. In addition, the financial covenants in our credit agreement are based on EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement.

We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, transaction fees and certain non-cash expenses such as contingent consideration gains and share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.


Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended
June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021 		June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021 		June 26,
2022
(dollars in thousands)
Income from continuing operations $ 3,184 $ 2,596 $ 5,191 $ 2,337 $ 13,225
Income tax expense from continuing operations 986 493 1,520 451 3,795
Interest expense, net 69 218 344 595 1,181
Operating income 4,239 3,307 7,055 3,383 18,201
CARES Act credit - - - - (2,084)
Depreciation and amortization 922 866 1,820 1,702 3,816
Gain on contingent consideration - (1,195) - (1,195) (1,208)
Share-based compensation 242 215 454 435 1,077
Transaction fees - 19 - 155 16
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 5,403 3,212 9,329 4,480 19,818
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations, net of gain on sale, net of tax - 1,046 986 2,241 3,459
Adjusted EBITDA, net of gain $ 5,403 $ 4,258 $ 10,315 $ 6,721 $ 23,277



We define "Adjusted EPS" as diluted earnings per share eliminating amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, transaction fees, and certain non-cash expenses such as contingent consideration gains, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS
Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021 		June 26,
2022 		June 27,
2021
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share, excluding gain on sale of discontinued operations $ 0.30 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.23
Acquisition amortization 0.05 0.06 0.10 0.12
Gain on contingent consideration - (0.11) - (0.12)
Transaction fees - - - 0.01
Income tax expense adjustment (0.01) 0.01 (0.02) -
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 0.34 0.21 0.58 0.24
Adjusted EPS from discontinued operations - 0.08 0.09 0.17
Adjusted EPS $ 0.34 $ 0.29 $ 0.67 $ 0.41

Disclaimer

BGSF Inc. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 10:06:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BGSF, INC.
06:09aBGSF : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares 31st Consecutive ..
PU
06:09aBGSF : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 26, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
06:06aBGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
06:04aBGSF, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
08/03BGSF : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Earnings Flash (BGSF) BGSF Reports Q2 Revenue $74.1M
MT
08/03BGSF, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares 31st Conse..
BU
08/03Earnings Flash (BGSF) BGSF Reports Q2 EPS $0.34
MT
06/07BGSF, Inc. to Virtually Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East ..
BU
05/20BGSF : May 2022
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 272 M - -
Net income 2022 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,71x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart BGSF, INC.
Duration : Period :
BGSF, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGSF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 12,87 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris Loope Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-10.31%135
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-29.43%59 981
PAYCHEX, INC.-5.52%46 417
TRINET GROUP, INC.-11.82%5 218
BENEFIT ONE INC.-57.39%2 488
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-11.17%2 488