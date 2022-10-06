Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BGSF, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
11.17 USD   -2.27%
04:32pBgsf : and Interplay Learning partnership
PU
08/11BGSF, Inc. Presenting at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th in Chicago, IL
BU
08/08Bgsf, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BGSF : and Interplay Learning partnership

10/06/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BGSF and Interplay Learning partnership equips candidates and clients with the foundational knowledge needed for career retention and success.

PLANO, TX - BGSF, a nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions, and Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announce a partnership to deliver skilled trades training and job placement opportunities in multifamily property management.

The partnership will allow BG Multifamily to offer an online, on-demand skilled trades training catalog for virtual experiential learning. The platform offers a fast track 320-hour program that can upskill a candidate in approximately eight weeks, including HVAC and EPA certifications.

"BG Multifamily's partnership with Interplay Learning will allow us to overcome an industry-wide challenge, specifically assisting in the areas of promoting candidates into higher paying roles, and availability of training to attract fresh talent", says Kelly Brown, President of BGSF's Real Estate Division. "Our overall goal is for candidates to empower themselves to accelerate in their careers," Brown stated, "this investment in the candidate and their abilities promotes retention and advancement."

What new and current clients can expect:

  • hands-on 3D simulations that help technicians rapidly develop and retain on-the-job skills in a risk-free environment
  • a one-stop shop for technicians to build and refine the essential knowledge they need for efficient service delivery and optimized productivity
  • empowerment to address critical skilled trades labor shortages, while allowing candidates to advance their careers and improve their earning potential

About BGSF Multifamily

BG Multifamily, Powered by BGSF, has established a lasting reputation in the property management industry as a trusted partner by providing efficient reliable service for over 30 years. BG Multifamily designs strategic staffing plans to best fit the needs of clients while placing top talent in opportunities where they can be happy and make an impact.

BGSF is a nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various brands. BGSF was ranked as one of the largest U.S. staffing companies in 2021 and 2022 by SIA and was named the largest IT staffing company list in 2021 and 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information on the company and its services, please visit bgsf.com.

About Interplay Learning:

Founded in 2016, Interplay Learning is the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades. The Austin, Texas-based firm develops and delivers scalable, highly effective digital learning simulations for the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar and Facilities Maintenance workforce. Using the digital experiential learning platform, Interplay Learning allows its customers to practice hands-on learning and train to be job-ready in weeks, not years. The company was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, won the AI Breakthrough Award for Best Use of Virtual Reality for Enterprise Applications, and is an AHR Expo - Innovations Awards 2020 Winner. Interplay Learning is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit interplaylearning.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

BGSF Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BGSF, INC.
04:32pBgsf : and Interplay Learning partnership
PU
08/11BGSF, Inc. Presenting at the 13th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24..
BU
08/08Bgsf, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/04Transcript : BGSF, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04Bgsf : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Declares 31st Consecutive ..
PU
08/04Bgsf : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 26, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/04BGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
08/04Bgsf, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fina..
AQ
08/03Bgsf : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03Earnings Flash (BGSF) BGSF Reports Q2 EPS $0.34
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 286 M - -
Net income 2022 18,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,61x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart BGSF, INC.
Duration : Period :
BGSF, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGSF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,43 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 68,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris Loope Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-20.35%120
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-36.75%49 014
PAYCHEX, INC.-16.05%41 298
TRINET GROUP, INC.-20.97%4 657
BENEFIT ONE INC.-54.75%2 441
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-6.16%2 437