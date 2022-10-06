BGSF and Interplay Learning partnership equips candidates and clients with the foundational knowledge needed for career retention and success.

PLANO, TX - BGSF, a nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions, and Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, announce a partnership to deliver skilled trades training and job placement opportunities in multifamily property management.

The partnership will allow BG Multifamily to offer an online, on-demand skilled trades training catalog for virtual experiential learning. The platform offers a fast track 320-hour program that can upskill a candidate in approximately eight weeks, including HVAC and EPA certifications.

"BG Multifamily's partnership with Interplay Learning will allow us to overcome an industry-wide challenge, specifically assisting in the areas of promoting candidates into higher paying roles, and availability of training to attract fresh talent", says Kelly Brown, President of BGSF's Real Estate Division. "Our overall goal is for candidates to empower themselves to accelerate in their careers," Brown stated, "this investment in the candidate and their abilities promotes retention and advancement."

What new and current clients can expect:

hands-on 3D simulations that help technicians rapidly develop and retain on-the-job skills in a risk-free environment

a one-stop shop for technicians to build and refine the essential knowledge they need for efficient service delivery and optimized productivity

empowerment to address critical skilled trades labor shortages, while allowing candidates to advance their careers and improve their earning potential

About BGSF Multifamily

BG Multifamily, Powered by BGSF, has established a lasting reputation in the property management industry as a trusted partner by providing efficient reliable service for over 30 years. BG Multifamily designs strategic staffing plans to best fit the needs of clients while placing top talent in opportunities where they can be happy and make an impact.

BGSF is a nationwide leader in strategic workforce solutions. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BGSF provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various brands. BGSF was ranked as one of the largest U.S. staffing companies in 2021 and 2022 by SIA and was named the largest IT staffing company list in 2021 and 2022 by Staffing Industry Analysts. For more information on the company and its services, please visit bgsf.com.

About Interplay Learning:

Founded in 2016, Interplay Learning is the leading global provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades. The Austin, Texas-based firm develops and delivers scalable, highly effective digital learning simulations for the HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar and Facilities Maintenance workforce. Using the digital experiential learning platform, Interplay Learning allows its customers to practice hands-on learning and train to be job-ready in weeks, not years. The company was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, won the AI Breakthrough Award for Best Use of Virtual Reality for Enterprise Applications, and is an AHR Expo - Innovations Awards 2020 Winner. Interplay Learning is building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit interplaylearning.com to learn more.