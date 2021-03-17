BGSF : March 2021

A Workforce Solutions Provider

Investor Presentation

March 2021

Your Future. Our Purpose.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding the business, operations and prospects of BGSF and industry factors affecting it. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our future financial or operating performance, future plans and objectives, competitive positioning, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of operations and the timing and possible outcome of litigation and regulatory matters. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated by reference in this presentation, including statements that address activities, events or developments that we, or our subsidiaries, expect or anticipate may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "aim," "potential," "may," "could," "can," "would," "might," "likely," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "budget," "scheduled," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "committed," "future" or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us, in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and known and unknown risks, many of which are outside our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current operations, industry conditions, intellectual property and other proprietary rights, liabilities inherent in our industry, accidents, labor disputes, delays in obtaining regulatory approvals or financing and general market factors, including interest rates, equity markets, business competition, changes in government regulations. Additional risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those listed under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, or made by us, are as of the date of the presentation and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

This presentation also contains information about BGSF's Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, which are not derived in accordance with GAAP, to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and which we believe are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are disclosed in BGSF's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should recognize that these non-GAAP measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flows or liquidity prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States.

Delivering an Attractive Investment Thesis

Organic and Acquisitive Growth

Focusing on high-end, specialized consulting services

Revenue Diversification, Scale & Margin Enhancement

Strong family of brands

Strategic Geographic Expansion

Leveraging fragmented workforce environment

Operational Efficiencies & Innovation

Investing in technology

Synergies Across Brand Platform

Driving collaboration and cross-selling through differentiated service offering

BGSF

NYSEBGSF is a member of the Russell 2000 index

$277.9M

Revenues

*

5.8%

**

2019 Pre-COVID Dividend Yield

52-Week Range $5.69 - $16.57

* Fiscal Year 2020 ** Fiscal Year 2019

Leveraging Core Brands to Create Scale and Drive Market Share Gains