Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BGSF, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BGSF   US05601C1053

BGSF, INC.

(BGSF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/03 01:55:12 pm
13.96 USD   -0.50%
01:51pDECRYPTING CRYPTO : The Basics for Businesses
PU
01/31BGSF : Awarded The 2022 Best Place for Working Parents ™
PU
01/05BGSF : Named Onto SIA's Largest IT Staffing Firms 2021 List
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Decrypting Crypto: The Basics for Businesses

02/03/2022 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Originally published by the Weaver Cryptocurrency Task Force here)

With cryptocurrencies becoming more mainstream, Weaver is consistently asked to decrypt what crypto means for individuals and businesses that want to learn more. Recently, we co-hosted a webinar with BGSF covering various business implications of cryptocurrency. Our Cryptocurrency Task Force covered topics such as regulation and compliance, financial reporting, taxation and information technology considerations.

Below are some of the key takeaways from each of the topics presented.

Regulation & Compliance

Both federal and state regulators face an issue with the classification of cryptocurrency. Without a universal identity, which regulator can claim jurisdictional authority over cryptocurrency? Should cryptocurrency be considered a security, commodity, currency, or perhaps even its own asset class? Currently, we are in an environment of regulation by enforcement, but advisors for the digital assets community doubt the current status for regulation and compliance is sustainable as cryptocurrency technology advances.

Financial Accounting & Reporting

How do the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) define cryptocurrency? While the AICPA issued a practice aid on accounting for digital assets, no authoritative accounting guidance currently exists. Based on the practice aid, cryptocurrencies should generally be accounted for as indefinite-lived intangible assets and evaluated for impairment for U.S. GAAP purposes. Additionally, companies accepting cryptocurrency as payment should also look to ASC 606, as defined by FASB and the International Standards Board, for revenue recognition considerations.

Taxation

The IRS established a position classifying virtual currency as property. For most taxpayers, classification of cryptocurrencies as property results in capital asset investments, ultimately producing capital gain or loss upon disposition or exchange. However, those with substantial transaction activity will be tasked with burdensome documentation and data maintenance requirements. As cryptocurrency advances and utility evolves, the classification as property may need to be expanded to engage the variations of token functionality.

Information Technology

The emergence of cryptocurrency on a wide scale inevitably gives rise to cybersecurity threats. There have been targeted attacks on mining operations, wallets, decentralized finance protocols and exchanges, exposing vulnerabilities resulting in estimated losses exceeding $12 billion in 2021, up 600% from 2020. Maintaining strong data security measures are critical in asset protection. Always ensure private keys, passwords and credentials are controlled and protected. Also evaluate how your service providers maintain their security protocols to protect your digital assets and data.

About Weaver's Cryptocurrency Task Force

As a top 35 national CPA firm with capabilities far beyond the traditional assurance and tax services, Weaver's philosophy has always been about doing more than expected. Weaver's Cryptocurrency Task Force identifies the evolving needs of the digital asset community including investment funds, financial institutions, blockchain companies, and more. We support those needs through a wide array of services such as risk advisory, IT advisory, financial advisory, audit, and tax. Weaver also serves clients across a variety of industries, including large public, private, national, and international organizations, as well as government and not-for-profit entities.

To keep up to date with the evolving business regulations surrounding cryptocurrency, contact us. We are here to help.

Authored by Rebekah Reeder, Brett Nabors and Tim Savage.

Disclaimer

BGSF Inc. published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 18:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BGSF, INC.
01:51pDECRYPTING CRYPTO : The Basics for Businesses
PU
01/31BGSF : Awarded The 2022 Best Place for Working Parents ™
PU
01/05BGSF : Named Onto SIA's Largest IT Staffing Firms 2021 List
PU
2021BGSF : How to Recruit Gen Z in 2022
PU
2021BGSF : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2021BGSF, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and 28th Consecutive Dividend..
PU
2021BGSF, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form..
AQ
2021BGSF, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
2021BGSF, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2021Earnings Flash (BGSF) BGSF Posts Q3 EPS $0.43, vs. Street Est of $0.43
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 307 M - -
Net income 2021 11,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart BGSF, INC.
Duration : Period :
BGSF, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BGSF, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,03 $
Average target price 20,75 $
Spread / Average Target 47,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Garvey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan Hollenbach Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Chris Loope Chief Information Officer
John Romanow Vice President-Operations
Douglas E. Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BGSF, INC.-2.23%146
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD-16.15%83 541
PAYCHEX, INC.-12.01%43 336
TRINET GROUP, INC.-9.99%5 687
BENEFIT ONE INC.-33.74%4 551
TECHNOPRO HOLDINGS, INC.-2.72%3 198