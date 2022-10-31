UGTT union says Tunisia has pledged to sell state-owned BH bank, tobacco plant

TUNIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The leader of Tunisia's
powerful UGTT union said on Monday that the government had made
a pledge to the International Monetary Fund to sell state-owned
BH bank and the state tobacco factory, adding that it would
strongly oppose the move.
The government did not immediately respond to Reuters
requests for comment on the UGTT's report.
Tunisia this month reached a preliminary deal with the IMF
for a $1.9 billion rescue package in exchange for unpopular
reforms, including reducing food and energy subsidies, and
reforming public firms.
