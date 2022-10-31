Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. BH Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A090460   KR7090460007

BH CO., LTD.

(A090460)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-30
24100.00 KRW   +1.69%
10/25Kumho HT, Inc announced that it expects to receive KRW 10 billion in funding from BH Co., Ltd.
CI
10/18Turbulent markets jolt currency hedge funds from decade-long slumber
RE
10/12BH Macro Plans Potential Share Issuance
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UGTT union says Tunisia has pledged to sell state-owned BH bank, tobacco plant

10/31/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
TUNIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The leader of Tunisia's powerful UGTT union said on Monday that the government had made a pledge to the International Monetary Fund to sell state-owned BH bank and the state tobacco factory, adding that it would strongly oppose the move.

The government did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the UGTT's report.

Tunisia this month reached a preliminary deal with the IMF for a $1.9 billion rescue package in exchange for unpopular reforms, including reducing food and energy subsidies, and reforming public firms. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BH CO., LTD.
10/25Kumho HT, Inc announced that it expects to receive KRW 10 billion in funding from BH Co..
CI
10/18Turbulent markets jolt currency hedge funds from decade-long slumber
RE
10/12BH Macro Plans Potential Share Issuance
MT
09/28Cracker Barrel Expands Board, Appoints Biglari Capital's Nominee as Director
MT
09/23Barun Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 15 billion in fund..
CI
09/23Barun Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 9.805 billion in f..
CI
09/23Barun Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive CNY 4.805 billion in f..
CI
09/01BH Global Names New Group CFO
MT
09/01BH Macro Plans Sale Of US Dollar-denominated Shares
MT
08/23BH Global Group CFO Resigns
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 1 656 B 1,16 B 1,16 B
Net income 2022 149 B 0,10 B 0,10 B
Net cash 2022 15,7 B 0,01 B 0,01 B
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 1,06%
Capitalization 768 B 539 M 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 283
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart BH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
BH Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24 100,00 KRW
Average target price 40 200,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gyung-Hwan Lee Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seok-Gil Kim Executive Board Member & Head-Finance
Hyun-Chang Lee Managing Director & Head-Research
Young-Joong Song Independent Director
Young-Shik Choi Director, Vice President & Head-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BH CO., LTD.3.88%530
MEDIATEK INC.-50.42%27 985
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.2.11%19 129
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-43.24%14 129
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.88%9 051
SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-6.75%5 705