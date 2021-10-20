Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. BH Global Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BQN   SG1CF8000003

BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BQN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : News Release - Contract Secured For The First Full Electric Ready (Fer) Propulsion System

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Registration Number: 200404900H)

8 Penjuru Lane, Singapore 609189

Fax: (65) 6291-5777 Tel: (65) 6291 4444

NEWS RELEASE

BH Global's subsidiary, Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd, secures contract for its first Full Electric Ready (FER) propulsion system with Victory Petroleum Trading Pte Ltd.

Singapore, 20 October 2021 - Further to our press release on 6 August 2021 on the signing of MoU with Victory Petroleum Trading Pte Ltd ("VPT"), BH Global Corporation Ltd ("BH Global" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd ("SFP"), a majority-owned company of the Group, has secured a contract for its first Full Electric Ready ("FER") propulsion system for the hybridisation of one of VPT's bunker tankers.

The contract is the first for VPT's bunker fleet. It will be installed with a Plug-In system to improve energy efficiency and move towards zero emission performance. SFP's designed FER system allows for future transformation of a hybrid system to a full electric system when Singapore's coastal charging infrastructure is ready, and when the Energy Storage System's energy density and costs meet the operating profile of the harbour crafts.

Commenting on the contract, Ong Zhenzhi, General Manager of VPT, said "the conversion of our first bunker tanker to a full electric ready (FER) propulsion is the first step in our decarbonization journey. BH Global has shown its ability to provide a full suite of electrification solutions for the marine industry."

Mr. Vincent Lim, Chief Executive Officer of BH Global, highlighted that "It is vital for marine industry players to collaborate to bring about change with their respective expertise to play our part in Singapore's efforts in Climate Change and Sustainability. We are very encouraged by the commitment of our partner to band together to develop a green ecosystem by the electrification of harbour crafts."

George Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SFP added: "We have followed up our first hybrid propulsion delivery with a new Full Electric Ready (FER) propulsion contract. By working with our partner, VPT, on this conversion, we want to show the marine industry in Singapore that it is possible to take "small" steps towards decarbonization. Success is the sum of small efforts."

-- End -

1

About BH Global Corporation Limited (Bloomberg Code: BHGM.SP)

BH Global Corporation Ltd is an established group providing solutions internationally through five key divisions: Electrical and Technical Supply, Green LED Lighting, Integration Engineering, Cyber Security, and Infrared Thermal Sensing Technology.

The Group is focused on continual transformation through sustainable Digitalization, Electrification and Environmental initiatives.

For more information, please refer to the website, www.bhglobal.com.sg

About Sea Forrest Power Solutions

Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd ("SFP"), an 80%-owned subsidiary of BH Global, has key competencies in electrification and hybridization of vessels, provision of marine and offshore Energy Storage System (ESS) and marine charging system. SFP is the first in Singapore to have commissioned a fully operational hybrid launch.

For more information, please refer to the website, www.seaforrest.com

About Victory Petroleum Trading Pte Ltd

Victory Petroleum Trading Pte Ltd is a fully accredited bunker supplier under Maritime Port Authority of Singapore. Incorporated since 1986, their focus has been operating floating refuelling stations in Singapore. Victory Petroleum owns a fleet of 6 steel vessels, fully equipped with Mass Flow Metering system, serving both the harbour craft community and international vessels calling in Singapore Port.

For more information, please refer to the website, www.vpt.com.sg

2

Disclaimer

BH Global Corporation Limited published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED
06:11aBH GLOBAL : News Release - Contract Secured For The First Full Electric Ready (Fer) Propul..
PU
09/03BH GLOBAL : to Wind Up Dormant Unit in Singapore
MT
09/02BH GLOBAL : Member's Voluntary Liquidation Of A Wholly Owned Dormant Subsidiary
PU
09/02BH Global Corporation Limited Announces Voluntary Liquidation of Wholly Owned Dormant S..
CI
08/09BH GLOBAL : Unit Signs MOU to Electrify Victory Petroleum's Fleet
MT
07/28BH GLOBAL : Change Of Company Secretary
PU
07/28BH Global Corporation Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/27BH GLOBAL : Unit Bags $4 Million Orders in H1
MT
07/26BH GLOBAL : News Release - Bh Global Secured LED Lighting Orders Of Approximately S$5.8m I..
PU
07/05BH GLOBAL : Cybersecurity Division Bags $3 Million Contracts in H1
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 53,2 M 39,6 M 39,6 M
Net income 2020 3,22 M 2,39 M 2,39 M
Net Debt 2020 10,4 M 7,70 M 7,70 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 102 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 11,5%
Chart BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BH Global Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hui Eng Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwai Weng Chief Financial Officer
Lee Meng Soh Group Chief Information Officer
Hui Peng Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chye Hoon Lim Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED13.33%76
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.38%145 779
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.79%92 284
NIDEC CORPORATION-3.16%64 413
EATON CORPORATION PLC34.24%64 396
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.16%57 640