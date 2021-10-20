BH Global : News Release - Contract Secured For The First Full Electric Ready (Fer) Propulsion System

(Registration Number: 200404900H)

BH Global's subsidiary, Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd, secures contract for its first Full Electric Ready (FER) propulsion system with Victory Petroleum Trading Pte Ltd.

Singapore, 20 October 2021 - Further to our press release on 6 August 2021 on the signing of MoU with Victory Petroleum Trading Pte Ltd ("VPT"), BH Global Corporation Ltd ("BH Global" or the "Group") is pleased to announce that Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd ("SFP"), a majority-owned company of the Group, has secured a contract for its first Full Electric Ready ("FER") propulsion system for the hybridisation of one of VPT's bunker tankers.

The contract is the first for VPT's bunker fleet. It will be installed with a Plug-In system to improve energy efficiency and move towards zero emission performance. SFP's designed FER system allows for future transformation of a hybrid system to a full electric system when Singapore's coastal charging infrastructure is ready, and when the Energy Storage System's energy density and costs meet the operating profile of the harbour crafts.

Commenting on the contract, Ong Zhenzhi, General Manager of VPT, said "the conversion of our first bunker tanker to a full electric ready (FER) propulsion is the first step in our decarbonization journey. BH Global has shown its ability to provide a full suite of electrification solutions for the marine industry."

Mr. Vincent Lim, Chief Executive Officer of BH Global, highlighted that "It is vital for marine industry players to collaborate to bring about change with their respective expertise to play our part in Singapore's efforts in Climate Change and Sustainability. We are very encouraged by the commitment of our partner to band together to develop a green ecosystem by the electrification of harbour crafts."

George Lee, Chief Executive Officer of SFP added: "We have followed up our first hybrid propulsion delivery with a new Full Electric Ready (FER) propulsion contract. By working with our partner, VPT, on this conversion, we want to show the marine industry in Singapore that it is possible to take "small" steps towards decarbonization. Success is the sum of small efforts."

