BH Global : News Release - Bh Global Secured Cyber Security Orders Of Approximately S$4.2m In Aggregate

(Registration Number: 200404900H)

8 Penjuru Lane, Singapore 609189

Fax: (65) 6291-5777 Tel: (65) 6291 4444

NEWS RELEASE

BH Global secured cyber security orders of approximately S$4.2m in aggregate

Singapore, 5 July 2021 - BH Global Corporation Ltd ("BH Global" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that Athena Dynamics Pte Ltd ("Athena Dynamics"), a majority-owned subsidiary company of the Group under the Cyber Security Division, has secured orders of approximately S$ 4.2 million in aggregate in the first half of 2021. The orders are to be fulfilled progressively from 3Q 2021 until 4Q 2022 and not expected to have a significant impact on the performance of the Group for the current financial year.

The orders mainly involve the provision of advisory, professional services and special technologies, and they are fulfilled by working closely with world renowned partners with high-order cyber security propositions in the protection of sensitive digital assets and critical information infra-structures ("CIIs") from cyber-attacks. These orders, comprising new and repeated ones, are from government agencies, critical info-infrastructure operators, multi-national companies and small-medium enterprises. The subsidiary's outlook going forward remains realistically strong with high probability leads which it hopes to convert before the end of the year.

Collectively, Athena Dynamics has secured projects in more than 120 companies in Singapore and the region since its inception in 2014. It will continue to focus on delivering quality innovations, product development, technology renewal, regional expansion as well as maritime cyber security sector as its key growth strategy moving forward.

"We are pleased to see the meaningful growth journey of Athena Dynamics which is a live example of successful business transformation by a home-grown company. Many may not be aware that Athena Dynamics was a spin-off of BH Global Group's IT department after the department discovered specific disruptive technologies that protect better than traditional approaches. The spinoff company offers tremendous values to our customers with its wealth of IT operation experiences. We hope to continue the good practices of Athena Dynamics, focusing on operational viability, and bring forth actionable insights to the industries.", said Vincent Lim, CEO of BH Global.

"In today's complex threat landscape, traditional detection-centric only methods are no longer sufficient when advanced and sophisticated threats are in the first place almost undetectable. 'Detect nothing therefore does not mean safe.' A new paradigm that is not detection-centric is so urgently needed to truly protect. We are therefore committed to continuously educate and share on common misconception and misfocus of traditional cyber protection approaches.", said Ken Soh, CEO of Athena Dynamics.

1