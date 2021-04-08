BH Global : News Release - Bh Global Successfully Delivered Singapore's First Hybrid-Powered Ship

(Registration Number: 200404900H)

8 Penjuru Lane, Singapore 609189

Fax: (65) 6291-5777 Tel: (65) 6291 4444

NEWS RELEASE

BH Global Successfully Delivered Singapore's first hybrid-powered ship - the "Penguin Tenaga"

Singapore, 8 April 2021 - Further to our press release on 11 February 2020 on the signing of MoU with several strategic partners, BH Global Corporation Ltd ("BH Global" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce the successful delivery of Singapore's first hybrid-powered ship - the "Penguin Tenaga".

Together with our project partners, Penguin International Limited ("Penguin"), Danfoss Power Solutions Pte Ltd, Durapower Technology (Singapore) Pte Ltd, ZF Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. and Bureau Veritas ("BV"), this landmark shipbuilding project epitomises the cooperative 'can-do' spirit among like-minded innovators working together towards Singapore's future environmental sustainability.

Built, owned and operated by Penguin, the 15-metre aluminium monohull ship is Singapore's first hybrid-powered ship with BV's ZE (Zero Emission) class notation. The launch and commissioning of the "Penguin Tenaga" signifies the first step towards electrification of maritime vessels operating in Singapore waters.

The on-boardelectric-hybrid propulsion system supplied by BH Global's subsidiary, Sea Forrest Power Solutions Pte Ltd ("Sea Forrest"), was designed for ease-of-use, with an ergonomic graphic user interface and a feature that automatically switches the propulsion mode from diesel to hybrid to pure electric.

Significantly, the vessel is capable of running on pure battery mode at 5 knots for more than 30 minutes. The "Penguin Tenaga" will shortly be deployed to Pulau Bukom to join Penguin's fleet of workboats that are supporting Shell's island refinery operations.

"The success of the "Penguin Tenaga" is a major milestone for BH Global and its strategic partners. We have embarked on this journey in support of Singapore's Sustainability and Environmental goals, in which we took the lead for the joint design, development, and construction of Singapore's first hybrid-powered vessel.

The International Maritime Organisation ("IMO") adopted an initial strategy to reduce, by 2050, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from shipping operations from 2008 levels by 50%. Singapore also pledged to reduce, by 2030, GHG emissions from 2005 levels by 36%. We will continue working towards our goal of providing solutions to lower emission footprint for coastal vessel owners and operators in Singapore and the regional waters." said Vincent Lim, Chairman of BH Global.