  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. BH Global Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BQN   SG1CF8000003

BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED

(BQN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

04/22/2021 | 06:36am EDT
NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of BH Global Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be closed on 12 May 2021 at 5.00 p.m. ("Record Date") for the purposes of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend ("Final Dividend") of 0.5 Singapore cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd) of 80 Robinson Road, #11-02,Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2021 will be registered before the entitlements to the Final Dividend are determined. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with the Company's ordinary shares as at

5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be entitled to the Final Dividend. Payment of the Final Dividend will be made on 24 May 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Lim Hui Eng

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

22 April 2021

BH Global Corporation Limited published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 53,2 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2020 3,22 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
Net Debt 2020 10,4 M 7,79 M 7,79 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 93,0 M 70,0 M 70,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,88x
EV / Sales 2020 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 156
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BH Global Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hui Eng Lim Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwai Weng Chief Financial Officer
Lee Meng Soh Group Chief Information Officer
Hui Peng Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Chye Hoon Lim Director-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BH GLOBAL CORPORATION LIMITED3.33%70
KEYENCE CORPORATION-13.93%112 008
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.39%90 267
NIDEC CORPORATION3.00%72 451
EATON CORPORATION PLC17.79%55 157
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.14.61%54 501
