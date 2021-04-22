Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory

NOTICE OF RECORD DATE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Transfer Books and Register of Members of BH Global Corporation Limited (the "Company") will be closed on 12 May 2021 at 5.00 p.m. ("Record Date") for the purposes of determining shareholders' entitlements to the proposed final tax exempt (one-tier) dividend ("Final Dividend") of 0.5 Singapore cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Duly completed registrable transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte Ltd) of 80 Robinson Road, #11-02,Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on 12 May 2021 will be registered before the entitlements to the Final Dividend are determined. Shareholders whose securities accounts with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with the Company's ordinary shares as at

5.00 p.m. on the Record Date will be entitled to the Final Dividend. Payment of the Final Dividend will be made on 24 May 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Vincent Lim Hui Eng

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

22 April 2021