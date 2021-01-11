Log in
BH Global Limited

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:35:24 am
20.25 USD   --.--%
12:41pBH GLOBAL : Sale from Treasury
PR
12:41pBH GLOBAL : Annual Capital Return
PR
01/08BH GLOBAL : Transparency Reporting
PR
News 
All News

BH Global : Annual Capital Return

01/11/2021 | 12:41pm EST
BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
 

Annual Capital Return

11 January 2021

BH Global Limited (the “Company”) has a provision whereby, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, a proportion of the positive annual investment return can be returned to shareholders through the redemption of shares at net asset value. The Board has determined, in view that the shares are trading at a premium to NAV, that no such capital return will be made with respect to the investment returns achieved in 2020.


 

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745001

 


© PRNewswire 2021
