BH Global : Annual Capital Return

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

Annual Capital Return

11 January 2021

BH Global Limited (the “Company”) has a provision whereby, at the discretion of the Board of Directors, a proportion of the positive annual investment return can be returned to shareholders through the redemption of shares at net asset value. The Board has determined, in view that the shares are trading at a premium to NAV, that no such capital return will be made with respect to the investment returns achieved in 2020.







