01/07 11:35:28 am
20.35 USD   -0.97%
BH Global Limited - Correction : Sale from Treasury

01/07/2021 | 01:39pm EST
BH Global Limited

 (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Sale from Treasury – REPLACEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

07 January 2021

The following announcement replaces the “Sale from Treasury” announcement released on 07 January 2021 at 17:17. The only change relates to the sale price which should read as 2001 pence per share.

The Company announces that on 07 January 2021 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

  • 100,000 Sterling Shares for 2001 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

-             2,659,216        US Dollar Shares

-               232,443        US Dollar Treasury Shares

-           20,312,421        Sterling Shares

-             1,257,180        Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share            1         

Sterling Share                1.97950

From 07 January 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,867,653.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  +44  (0) 1481 745736

Website:           www.bhglobal.com


© PRNewswire 2021
