BH Global : Potential Treasury Share Sale

BH Global Limited (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

17 December 2020

Potential Treasury Share Sale

Further to publication on 15 December 2020 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 11 December 2020, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 1961 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $20.16 per share, reflecting a 2.0% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 11 December 2020. All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 21 December 2020. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's joint broker, Investec Bank plc.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com



Enquiries:

Carl Goossens

Investec Bank plc

Tel: +44 (0)20 7597 5787/ 07523 917737



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

