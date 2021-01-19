Log in
BH Global : Potential Treasury Share Sale

01/19/2021
BH Global Limited (the “Company”)
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
 

19 January 2021
 

Potential Treasury Share Sale

Further to publication on 19 January 2021 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 15 January 2021, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 2008 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $20.66 per share, reflecting a 2.0% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 15 January 2021. All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 22 January 2021. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's joint broker, J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Company website:  www.bhglobal.com


Enquiries:

Carrie Fox
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: +44 (0)207 742 4463


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:  +44 (0) 1481 745001
 


© PRNewswire 2021
