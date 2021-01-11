BH Global : Sale from Treasury

BH Global Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
Sale from Treasury
11 January 2021
The Company announces that on 11 January 2021 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:
- 25,000 Sterling Shares for 2001 pence per share.
Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:
- 2,659,216 US Dollar Shares
- 232,443 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 20,337,421 Sterling Shares
- 1,232,180 Sterling Treasury Shares
The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:
US Dollar Share 1
Sterling Share 1.97950
From 11 January 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,917,140.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
Website: www.bhglobal.com