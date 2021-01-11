Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BH Global Limited    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/11 11:35:24 am
20.25 USD   --.--%
12:41pBH GLOBAL : Sale from Treasury
PR
12:41pBH GLOBAL : Annual Capital Return
PR
01/08BH GLOBAL : Transparency Reporting
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Sale from Treasury

01/11/2021 | 12:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH Global Limited
 (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
 

Sale from Treasury
11 January 2021
 

The Company announces that on 11 January 2021 it sold the following shares from Treasury for cash:

  • 25,000 Sterling Shares for 2001 pence per share.

Following the sale of Treasury shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class is as follows:

-             2,659,216        US Dollar Shares
-               232,443        US Dollar Treasury Shares
-           20,337,421        Sterling Shares
-             1,232,180        Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share            1         
Sterling Share                1.97950

From 11 January 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 42,917,140.


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  +44  (0) 1481 745736
Website:           www.bhglobal.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BH GLOBAL LIMITED
12:41pBH GLOBAL : Sale from Treasury
PR
12:41pBH GLOBAL : Annual Capital Return
PR
01/08BH GLOBAL : Transparency Reporting
PR
01/07BH GLOBAL LIMITED - CORRECTION : Sale from Treasury
PR
01/07BH GLOBAL : Sale from Treasury
PR
01/07BH GLOBAL : Potential Treasury Share Sale
PR
01/05BH GLOBAL : Sale from Treasury
PR
01/05BH GLOBAL : Potential Treasury Share Sale
PR
2020BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (Dec 2020)
PR
2020BH GLOBAL : Potential Treasury Share Sale
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ