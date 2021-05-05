Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHGU   GG00B2QQPS89

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/05 11:35:16 am
19.85 USD   -0.50%
12:40pBH GLOBAL  : Conversion of Securities (March 2021)
PR
04/30BH GLOBAL  : Investor Statement - March 2021
PR
04/29BH GLOBAL  : Possible Corporate Action
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Global : Conversion of Securities (March 2021)

05/05/2021 | 12:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Completion of 31 March 2021 Share Conversion

05 May 2021

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5)

Following the publication on 26 April 2021 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 March 2021, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 March 2021 share conversion date:

0.747060 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.338581 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 708 Sterling Class Shares of no par value;

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 949 US Dollar Class Shares of no par value;

all with effect from 05 May 2021. 

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 12 May 2021. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 12 May 2021.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-             2,650,418       US Dollar Shares

-                232,443       US Dollar Treasury Shares

-           20,450,125        Sterling Shares

-              1,126,110        Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share            1

Sterling Share               1.97950

From 4 May 2021, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 43,131,440.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel:  +44  (0) 1481 745736

Website:           www.bhglobal.com


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BH GLOBAL LIMITED
12:40pBH GLOBAL  : Conversion of Securities (March 2021)
PR
04/30BH GLOBAL  : Investor Statement - March 2021
PR
04/29BH GLOBAL  : Possible Corporate Action
PR
04/23BH GLOBAL  : Monthly Shareholder Report - March 2021
PR
04/12BH GLOBAL  : Shareholder Update
PR
04/12BH Macro Mulls Merger with BH Global Following Investor Request
MT
04/09BH GLOBAL  : Transparency Report
PR
04/08PENGUIN INTERNATIONAL  : Singapore Receives First Hybrid-Powered Boat
MT
04/08BH GLOBAL  : Share Conversion Request (March 2021)
PR
04/07BH GLOBAL  : Conversion of Securities (Feb 2021)
PR
More news
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ