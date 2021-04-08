Log in
BH Global : Share Conversion Request (March 2021)

04/08/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
 

March 2021 Share Conversion

08 April 2021

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)
 

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 March 2021 Share Conversion Date:

                     949 USD Shares to be converted to GBP Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for March 2021 are released.  Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 March 2021.
 

Company website:       www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745736


© PRNewswire 2021
