BH Global Limited

BH GLOBAL LIMITED

(BHGU)
04/08 11:35:08 am
20.25 USD   --.--%
09:52a BH GLOBAL : Transparency Report
PR
04/08PENGUIN INTERNATIONAL  : Singapore Receives First Hybrid-Powered Boat
MT
04/08 BH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (March 2021)
PR
BH Global : Transparency Report

04/09/2021 | 09:52am EDT
BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

Transparency Reporting
09 April 2021

As an investor in Brevan Howard Multi-Strategy Master Fund Limited (the “Master Fund”), the Company has received from International Fund Services, the administrator of the Master Fund, an Investor Transparency Report relating to the Net Asset Value of the Master Fund as at 28 February 2021.  The report is available on the Company’s website, which can be accessed at www.bhglobal.com.

Enquiries:

Company website:        www.bhglobal.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tony Sharpe
Tel:       +44 (0) 1481 745736


