BH Global Limited : - Residual NAV per Share and Entitlements under the Scheme

08/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
BH Global Limited (in Voluntary Winding Up) (“the Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

27 August 2021

As announced on 19 July 2021, the resolutions put forward at the Class Meetings of Sterling Shareholders and US Dollar Shareholders and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company which took place on 19 July 2021 were approved by Shareholders and Stuart Arthur Gardner and Derek Neil Hyslop of Ernst & Young LLP, Royal Chambers, St Julian’s Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4AF were appointed liquidators of the Company. 

In accordance with the Scheme, the Company announces the following Final NAVs per Share as at 31 July 2021:

Share Class Final NAV per Share
Sterling Shares 1948p
US Dollar Shares $20.08

In accordance with the Scheme, the Company announces the following Residual NAVs per Share as at 31 July 2021:

Share Class Residual NAV per Share
Sterling Shares 1947.56p
US Dollar Shares $20.0806

In accordance with the Scheme, the Company announces the following entitlements:

Share Class Entitlement
Sterling Shares with A1 rights 0.5793241720 BH Macro Sterling shares for each share held
US Dollar Shares with A2 rights 0.5725231407 BH Macro US Dollar shares for each share held
Sterling Shares with B1 rights 1906.66p for each share held
US Dollar Shares with B2 rights $19.6599 for each share held

For Shares with A1 or A2 rights CREST accounts are expected to be credited with BH Macro Shares on 31 August 2021 and share certificates in respect of certificated accounts are expected to be despatched on or around 3 September 2021. The number of BH Macro shares to be issued shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number and fractional entitlements shall not be issued.

For Shares with B1 or B2 rights cheques are expected to be dispatched and CREST payments are expected to be made on or around 3 September 2021.  Entitlements shall be rounded down to the nearest £0.01 or $0.01, as the case may be.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 30 June 2021 unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Maria Acuna-Moreno

Maria.Acuna.Moreno@parthenon.ey.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 717400

SA Gardner and DN Hyslop
Joint Liquidators
c/o Ernst & Young LLP
PO Box 9
Royal Chambers
St. Julian’s Avenue
St. Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 4AF


© PRNewswire 2021
