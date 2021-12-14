BH Global Limited - Payment per Share relating to the Retention Fund

BH Global Limited (in Voluntary Winding Up) (“the Company”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14
14 December 2021
In accordance with the Scheme and circular dated 30 June 2021, the Company announces the following payment per Share relating to the surplus in the Retention Fund:
|Share Class
|Entitlement
|Sterling Shares with A1 rights
|0.22p for each share held
|US Dollar Shares with A2 rights
|$0.0023 for each share held
|Sterling Shares with B1 rights
|0.22p for each share held
|US Dollar Shares with B2 rights
|$0.0023 for each share held
Cheques are expected to be dispatched on or around 15 December 2021. Entitlements shall be rounded down to the nearest £0.01 or $0.01 and are subject to a de minimis amount of £6.00 or $6.00, as the case may be.
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 30 June 2021 unless the context otherwise requires.
Enquiries:
Jenna Kok Shun
jkokshun@parthenon.ey.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 717400
SA Gardner and DN Hyslop
Joint Liquidators
c/o Ernst & Young LLP
PO Box 9
Royal Chambers
St. Julian’s Avenue
St. Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 4AF