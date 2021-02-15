Log in
BH MACRO : Directorate Change
PR
02/11BH MACRO : Transparency Reporting
PR
02/09BH MACRO : s) in Company
PR
BH Macro : Directorate Change

02/15/2021 | 07:52am EST
BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”)
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

15 February 2021

Directorate change

The Company announces the retirement today of Colin Maltby as chairman and non-executive independent director of the Company.  Mr Maltby has been a director of the Company since 2015 and chairman since June 2019.  The Company’s board greatly appreciates Mr Maltby’s leadership and contribution to the Company.

Richard Horlick, a non-executive independent director of the Company since 2019, has been appointed to the role of chairman of the Company’s board of directors with immediate effect. 

Enquiries
Richard Horlick
Chairman
William Simmonds
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
0207 742 4000
 


© PRNewswire 2021
