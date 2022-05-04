Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/04 06:46:23 am EDT
42.40 USD   -4.93%
07:16aBH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR
05/03BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/29BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - March 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

05/04/2022 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 31 March 2022 Share Conversion

4 May 2022

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 27 April 2022 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 March 2022, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 March 2022 share conversion date:

0.789909 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.265969 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 68,781 Sterling Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 87,076 US Dollar Shares of no par value

all with effect from 4 May 2022.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 11 May 2022. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 11 May 2022.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

-             2,577,658             US Dollar Shares

-             0                          US Dollar Treasury Shares

-             27,142,747           Sterling Shares

-             0                          Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share  0.7606  

Sterling Share      1.4710

From 4 May 2022, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 41,887,548.

Website:    www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:  +44 (0)1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BH MACRO LIMITED
07:16aBH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR
05/03BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/29BH Macro Limited - Investor Statement - March 2022
PR
04/28BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/26BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - March 2022
PR
04/26BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
04/12BH Macro Limited - Additional Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
PR
04/07BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR
04/04BH Macro Limited - Share Conversion Request (March 2022)
PR
04/04BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news