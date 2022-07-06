Log in
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

07/06/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

June 2022 Share Conversion

6 July 2022

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 30 June 2022 Share Conversion Date:

313 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

And

1,796 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for June 2022 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 30 June 2022.

Company website:         www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


