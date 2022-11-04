Advanced search
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

11/04/2022 | 07:11am EDT
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

October 2022 Share Conversion
4 November 2022

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 October 2022 Share Conversion Date:

30,707 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for October 2022 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 October 2022.

Company website:         www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


