  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BH Macro Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:35 2023-01-05 am EST
47.00 USD   -0.21%
04:56aBH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR
01/03BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities
PR
2022Bh Macro Limited - Correction : Monthly Shareholder Report - November 2022
PR
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

01/05/2023 | 04:56am EST
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

December 2022 Share Conversion

5 January 2023

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 December 2022 Share Conversion Date:

                                    39,059 USD Shares to convert to GBP Shares

                                    4,152 GBP Shares to convert to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for December 2022 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31 December 2022.

Company website:         www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


© PRNewswire 2023
