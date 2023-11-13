BH Macro Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company is organized as a feeder fund that invests all of its assets (net of short-term working capital requirements) directly in the Master Fund, a hedge fund in the form of a Cayman Islands open-ended investment company. Its investment objective the generation of consistent long-term appreciation through active leveraged trading and investment on a global basis. The Master Fund invests in a range of instruments including, debt securities and obligations (which may be below investment grade), bank loans, listed and unlisted equities, other collective investment schemes, currencies, commodities, digital assets, futures, options, warrants, swaps and other derivative instruments. The Master Fund employs a combination of investment strategies that focus primarily on economic change and monetary policy and market inefficiencies. The Master Fund is managed by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP, the Companyâs Manager.

Sector Closed End Funds