BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-08 am EST
46.50 USD   -2.11%
BH Macro Limited - December Share Conversion Date

12/08/2022 | 11:50am EST
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
 

Change to Notice Date for December 2022 Share Conversions

8 December 2022
 

The Company announces that shareholders wishing to convert shares on the December 2022 Conversion Date pursuant to the Company's Share Conversion Scheme must provide notice to Computershare one business day earlier by noon GMT on Thursday 29 December 2022.
 

Company website:       www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


