    BHMU   GG00B1NPGV15

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-11 am EDT
46.70 USD   -0.64%
BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

07/12/2022 | 02:31am EDT
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Bronwyn Curtis was appointed a Director of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited which is listed on the London Stock Exchange on 12 July 2022.

Company website:       www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001


