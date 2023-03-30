Advanced search
    BHMU   GG00BQBFY479

BH MACRO LIMITED

(BHMU)
  Report
2023-03-29
4.330 USD    0.00%
BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration
PR
03/29BH Macro net asset value up, cites favourable core macro strategies
AN
03/29BH Macro Limited - Annual Report & Audited Financial Statements 2022
PR
BH Macro Limited - Director Declaration

03/30/2023
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Director Declaration
 

The Company hereby gives notification, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), that Julia Chapman, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed, with effect from 31 March 2023,  as a Non-Executive Director of The International Stock Exchange Group Limited, whose shares are listed on its own exchange.
 

For further information please contact:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel:      +44 (0) 1481 745001

Company website:       www.bhmacro.com


© PRNewswire 2023
